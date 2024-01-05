Sentencing hearing continues for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

London attack
Nathaniel Veltman, right, and Justice Renee Pomerance, left, look on as Madiha Salman’s mother Tabinda Bukhari makes her impact statement, as shown in this courtroom sketch, in London, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Bukhari's daughter Madiha Salman and three other family members died when Veltman ran the family down in his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6th, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 5, 2024 6:44 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 6:46 am.

A sentencing hearing is set to continue today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont.

Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.

His trial was heard in Windsor, Ont., but the sentencing proceedings, including victim impact statements, are taking place in London, where the attack took place.

A relative of the family killed in the truck attack recalled picking up clothes from her grand-niece’s bedroom floor a day after the murders and “desperately seeking solace” in her scent for the final time.

Hina Islam’s comments were among the emotional victim impact statements delivered at Veltman’s sentencing hearing yesterday after a jury learned he targeted the Afzaal family because they were wearing traditional Muslim clothing.

Forty-six-year-old Salman Afzaal; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed, while the couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

Islam, Madiha Salman’s aunt, told the sentencing hearing that living in the same neighbourhood as her cherished relatives offered her “a profound sense of grounding and security,” but she lost her sense of safety after the attack. 

The attack triggered national calls to combat Islamophobia.

Veltman’s trial was the first where Canada’s terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

Justice Renee Pomerance, who oversaw the trial, instructed the jury they could convict Veltman of first-degree murder if they unanimously agreed prosecutors had established he intended to kill the victims, and planned and deliberated his attack.

She also told the jurors they could reach that same verdict if they found that the killings were terrorist activity.

The terror component isn’t a separate charge, and juries don’t explain how they reach their verdict, so it’s unclear what role – if any – the terror allegations played in their decision.

Pomerance may make findings on that issue as part of the sentencing process later this month.

Prosecutors had argued the attack was an act of terrorism by a self-professed white nationalist while defence lawyers argued Veltman didn’t have criminal intent to kill the victims and didn’t deliberate and plan the attack.

During the trial, Veltman testified that he was influenced by the writings of a gunman who committed the 2019 mass killings of 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand.

He also said he had been considering using his pickup truck, which he bought a month earlier, to carry out an attack and looked up information online about what happens when pedestrians get struck by cars at various speeds.

He told the jury that he felt an “urge” to hit the Afzaal family after seeing them walking on a sidewalk, adding that he knew they were Muslims from the clothes they were wearing and he noticed that the man in the group had a beard.

Jurors had also seen video of Veltman telling a detective that his attack had been motivated by white nationalist beliefs. Court also heard that he wrote a manifesto in the weeks before the attack, describing himself as a white nationalist and peddling unfounded conspiracy theories about Muslims.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

8h ago

Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital
Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed through the walls of a townhouse in North York on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex...

11m ago

Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto
Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto early Friday. Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Shaftesbury Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue,...

25m ago

Statistics Canada to release its December jobs report this morning
Statistics Canada to release its December jobs report this morning

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its latest reading on the country's job market this morning. The agency will publish its labour force survey for December. The report will include the unemployment...

21m ago

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

8h ago

Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital
Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed through the walls of a townhouse in North York on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex...

11m ago

Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto
Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto early Friday. Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Shaftesbury Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue,...

25m ago

Statistics Canada to release its December jobs report this morning
Statistics Canada to release its December jobs report this morning

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its latest reading on the country's job market this morning. The agency will publish its labour force survey for December. The report will include the unemployment...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

18h ago

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
2:26
City races to fix misspelled signage
City races to fix misspelled signage

A number of misspelled signs were spotted around town over the last few weeks and now they're being replaced quickly. David Zura speaks with the man who noticed one of the typos.
More Videos