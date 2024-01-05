Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholicism after being confirmed at New Year’s Eve Mass

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. LeBeouf has converted to Catholicism after being confirmed on New Year’s Eve at a Mass presided over by Capuchin Franciscan friars. The Capuchin Franciscans-Western American Province announced the news on its Facebook site where it posted images of a smiling LeBeouf receiving Communion, kneeling with his eyes shut in prayer at Mass and hugging friars who attended the ceremony. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) 2019 Invision

By Luis Andres Henao, The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 12:54 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 1:12 pm.

Actor Shia LaBeouf has converted to Catholicism after being confirmed on New Year’s Eve at a Mass presided over by Capuchin Franciscan friars.

The Capuchin Franciscans-Western American Province announced the news on its Facebook site where it posted images of a smiling LeBeouf receiving Communion, kneeling with his eyes shut in prayer at Mass and hugging friars who attended the ceremony.

The sacramental ceremony was held at Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, California, the same friary where LaBeouf trained for months for his role as one of Italy’s best-known and most revered saints in the 2022 film, “ Padre Pio.”

“The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey,” the Catholic religious order said.

“Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church. His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values.”

LaBeouf first gained fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel show “Even Stevens,” and is best known for his roles in 2007′s “Transformers” and in 2008′s “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull.” He also starred in the 2019 film “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”

He has had several run-ins with the law during his career, including a 2017 New York City arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct that was captured on a livestreamed video. He was sent to court-mandated rehabilitation.

LaBeouf, who has admitted to alcoholism and has been accused by a former girlfriend of abuse, spent months in the California friary preparing for his role in “Padre Pio.”

The actor has said the chance to play the mystic Capuchin monk best known for having displayed the “stigmata” wounds of Christ — he bled from his hands, feet and sides — was a miracle for him personally.

LaBeouf’s confirmation sponsor, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, told The Catholic News Agency that the actor wants to become a deacon “sometime in the future,” and that he began contemplating the diaconate during the shooting of the film about the Franciscan friar.

Padre Pio died in 1968 and was canonized in 2002 by Pope John Paul II, going on to become one of the most popular saints in Italy, the U.S. and beyond.

The Capuchin Friars Minor is a Catholic religious order of men inspired by Saint Francis of Assisi. On its site they say their life mission is to serve the poor and live the Gospel “through fraternity, simplicity, and contemplative prayer.”

__

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Luis Andres Henao, The Associated Press

