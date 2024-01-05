Statistics Canada to release its December jobs report this morning

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its latest reading on the country’s job market this morning.

The agency will publish its labour force survey for December.

The report will include the unemployment rate for the final month of the year and whether the economy added or lost jobs.

Canada’s unemployment rate edged up to 5.8 per cent in November even as the economy added 25,000 jobs.

The softer job market conditions came as high interest rates continued to weigh on economic growth.

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision is set for Jan. 24 when it will also release its latest monetary policy report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press