Sunderland apologizes to its fans for rebranding stadium bar in Newcastle colors for FA Cup game

Newcastle's Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 6:48 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 6:56 am.

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — Sunderland scored a spectacular own-goal off the field well before its FA Cup showdown with archrival Newcastle.

The second-tier English soccer club apologized to fans after a bar at its Stadium of Light was rebranded in Newcastle colors and banners ahead of Saturday’s derby.

The Black Cats Bar will serve as a corporate hospitality suite for visiting fans, but Sunderland pledged to return the space to its original state after a fan backlash.

Sunderland apologized for “a serious error in judgment” and said it had “requested an immediate review is undertaken to determine how this process unfolded.”

Club owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus also apologized and said he was “disgusted and hurt” by the news.

“I take full responsibility for every decision that is taken by the employees of our club and you have my word that I will personally make sure that we make the necessary changes required to improve because it is clear that there are many areas where we need to be better,” the Frenchman said on his Instagram account.

Home fans were already tense after some season ticket holders were moved from their usual seats to accommodate 6,000 traveling Magpies supporters.

The gaffe threatened to overshadow the eagerly anticipated third-round cup match between the northeast neighbors. The teams haven’t squared off since a 1-1 Premier League draw in March 2016 at St. James’ Park.

Sunderland was relegated from the top flight after the 2016-17 season. The club then slipped down to League One the next campaign — all chronicled in the popular Netflix series “Sunderland ‘Til I Die.”

Sunderland returned to the Championship last season and was one game away from earning promotion to the Premier League. The club is currently sixth in the standings.

Newcastle has lost four straight games in all competitions and is 11 points away from the top four in the Premier League.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

8h ago

Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital
Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed through the walls of a townhouse in North York on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex...

11m ago

Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto
Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto early Friday. Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Shaftesbury Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue,...

25m ago

Sentencing hearing continues for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Sentencing hearing continues for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

A sentencing hearing is set to continue today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

37m ago

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

8h ago

Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital
Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed through the walls of a townhouse in North York on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex...

11m ago

Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto
Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto early Friday. Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Shaftesbury Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue,...

25m ago

Sentencing hearing continues for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Sentencing hearing continues for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

A sentencing hearing is set to continue today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

18h ago

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
2:26
City races to fix misspelled signage
City races to fix misspelled signage

A number of misspelled signs were spotted around town over the last few weeks and now they're being replaced quickly. David Zura speaks with the man who noticed one of the typos.
More Videos