Family grieves daughter who died after Thunder Bay police did not respond to 911 call

Thunder Bay police
A Thunder Bay Police Service logo is shown in a handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 5, 2024 5:58 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 5:59 pm.

The family of a woman found dead in northern Ontario after officers reportedly did not respond to a 911 call say the case raises concerns about the treatment of First Nations women by Thunder Bay police. 

The family of Jenna Ostberg, in a statement shared by the Windigo First Nations Council, asked for privacy as they “grieve the loss of their daughter who died under tragic circumstances.”

Ontario’s police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead at a residence in Thunder Bay on Saturday.

The Special Investigation Unit says police did not respond to the scene after an initial 911 domestic disturbance call was made from the residence, or to a follow-up call to “cancel” the first call for service. 

The family says they will wait for the results of a coroner’s report, as well as more information from the SIU, before they make further comment or decide how to proceed. 

But the statement says the family fears their daughter “is the latest victim of inadequate and unjust policing services received by First Nation women in particular, in Thunder Bay.” 

A number of probes in recent years have concluded systemic racism toward Indigenous people exists in the Thunder Bay Police Service at an institutional level, citing examples of sudden-death cases being inadequately investigated due to racist attitudes and stereotyping. 

A spokesman for the service says he could not comment further Friday, referring to rules preventing police from releasing details about an incident being investigated by the SIU, but directed The Canadian Press to a statement from the police union. 

The Thunder Bay Police Association’s statement Friday urged the SIU director to release further details about the case “aimed at ensuring transparency among community members and to safeguard trust” between the police and community. 

Top Stories

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

10h ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

3h ago

What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?
What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?

Nathaniel Veltman's trial was the first time Canada's terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder court case. He was ultimately found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

2h ago

Man arrested for illegal pawn shop operation in Toronto's east end
Man arrested for illegal pawn shop operation in Toronto's east end

A man has been arrested after being investigated for running an illegal pawn shop operation in Toronto's east end. On Jan. 4, a search warrant was executed and a man was arrested for operating an illegal...

1h ago

