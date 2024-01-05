17-year-old and 19-year-old arrested in North York home invasion, car theft

Toronto Police Service officers speak with a resident after a news conference.
By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 5, 2024 2:05 pm.

A 17-year-old and 19-year-old are facing charges for their alleged involvement in a home invasion and car theft in North York, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to a home in the Yonge Street and Florence Avenue area at around 4 a.m. on Dec. 21 for reports of break-and-enter.

It’s alleged that five suspects approached the residence, and two of them forcibly entered the home through a back patio.

Once inside, police said the two suspects demanded the homeowner’s car keys and threatened the victim with a can of pepper spray. The suspects fled the residence with the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Authorities were able to identify the two suspects in collaboration with the Provincial Car Jacking Task Force.

On Friday, police said a 17-year-old male youth from Toronto was arrested and charged with various offences, including break and enter commit, robbery with an offensive weapon and theft of a motor vehicle, among others.

He was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and made a court appearance on Thursday.

Damiane Anderson, 19, of Toronto, faces several similar charges. He was expected to appear in court on Friday.

