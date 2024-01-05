Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting

A man and a woman have been charged in a homicide investigation after a Keswick, Ont., man was fatally shot in the city’s east end last month.

Toronto police responded to reports of gunfire just after 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue area.

It’s alleged that there was an altercation between a group of men, and one man was shot. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Adam Palermo of Keswick, Ont.

Two suspects were identified by authorities and have been arrested.

David Wilfred, 27, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder, while 23-year-old Angelica Cunha of Toronto was charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

The accused were expected to appear in court on Friday morning.