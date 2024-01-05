Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week.

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will move in on Saturday night that should bring the first snowfall of the new year.

“There will be some areas that collect more than five centimetres,” Taylor says. “Even around the city we could be using the snow shovels on Saturday night.”

Taylor says the snow should start around 7 p.m. Saturday and will bring around five centimetres for most areas in the GTA, but lake enhancement could result in higher snow totals for some areas.

The flurries are expected to continue into Sunday morning before relenting by the afternoon.

It’s Friday! Bring on the weekend and some snow!! Tune in to find out how much and when it gets going ⬇️ https://t.co/DgcH1Buuz0 — Jill Taylor (@JillTaylorCity) January 5, 2024

Monday will stay dry but a bigger storm could arrive on Tuesday bringing significant snow, rain and strong wind. Taylor says it’s too early to determine exactly how much snowfall the city could see.

The guaranteed high for Friday is 1 C as milder air returns with clouds after Toronto saw sunny skies but a big temperature drop on Thursday. The daytime highs are expected to hover around 1 C over the weekend.

The GTA saw the sun for the first time in nearly three weeks on Wednesday after a largely gloomy December and early start to the new year. The weekend forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies.

