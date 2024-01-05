Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Toronto winter storm
People walk during a snowstorm in Toronto. Photo: Arlyn Mcadorey/The Canadian Press, via Associated Press.

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 5, 2024 7:54 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 8:01 am.

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week.

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will move in on Saturday night that should bring the first snowfall of the new year.

“There will be some areas that collect more than five centimetres,” Taylor says. “Even around the city we could be using the snow shovels on Saturday night.”

Taylor says the snow should start around 7 p.m. Saturday and will bring around five centimetres for most areas in the GTA, but lake enhancement could result in higher snow totals for some areas.

The flurries are expected to continue into Sunday morning before relenting by the afternoon.

Monday will stay dry but a bigger storm could arrive on Tuesday bringing significant snow, rain and strong wind. Taylor says it’s too early to determine exactly how much snowfall the city could see.

The guaranteed high for Friday is 1 C as milder air returns with clouds after Toronto saw sunny skies but a big temperature drop on Thursday. The daytime highs are expected to hover around 1 C over the weekend.

The GTA saw the sun for the first time in nearly three weeks on Wednesday after a largely gloomy December and early start to the new year. The weekend forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies.

Toronto’s current conditions and extended forecast can be found here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

9h ago

Canada's unemployment rate holds steady at 5.8% in December
Canada's unemployment rate holds steady at 5.8% in December

Statistics Canada says the total number of jobs in December was virtually unchanged for the month as the unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 per cent. The agency says the economy added a total of 100...

breaking

1m ago

Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital
Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed through the walls of a townhouse in North York on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex...

1h ago

Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto
Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto early Friday. Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Shaftesbury Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue,...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

9h ago

Canada's unemployment rate holds steady at 5.8% in December
Canada's unemployment rate holds steady at 5.8% in December

Statistics Canada says the total number of jobs in December was virtually unchanged for the month as the unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 per cent. The agency says the economy added a total of 100...

breaking

1m ago

Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital
Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed through the walls of a townhouse in North York on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex...

1h ago

Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto
Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto early Friday. Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Shaftesbury Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

20h ago

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
2:26
City races to fix misspelled signage
City races to fix misspelled signage

A number of misspelled signs were spotted around town over the last few weeks and now they're being replaced quickly. David Zura speaks with the man who noticed one of the typos.
More Videos