Two people dead after overnight house fire north of Montreal

RAWDON, Que. — Quebec provincial police say two people died overnight in a residential fire in Rawdon, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal.

Police spokesperson Éloïse Cossette says emergency services responded to a call from someone reporting a fire in their home at around 1:30 a.m.

Cossette says police and firefighters arrived to find the blaze had spread throughout the residence.

Firefighters later discovered the two bodies.

Provincial police are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Police have confirmed that two people lived at the Rawdon residence, but Cossette says authorities have yet to formally identify the bodies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press