US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say

FILE - U.S. actor Christian Oliver arrives at the premiere of "Speed Racer" during the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival May 3, 2008, in New York. Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash on Jan. 4, 2024 near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 1:23 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 1:26 pm.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The crash occurred Thursday just west of Petit Nevis island near Bequia as the plane headed for nearby St. Lucia, police said in a statement.

They identified the daughters as Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, adding that the pilot, Robert Sachs, also died.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, according to police.

Authorities said fishermen and divers in the area went to the crash site to help as the St. Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard headed to the area.

“The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated,” police said.

Oliver had dozens of crediting film and television roles, including in the 2008 film “Speed Racer” film and “The Good German,” a 2006 World War II film by Stephen Soderbergh that starred George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

He appeared throughout season two of the 1990s series “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” playing a Swiss transfer student named Brian Keller.

The Associated Press

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

2h ago

Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting
Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting

A man and a woman have been charged in a homicide investigation after a Keswick, Ont., man was fatally shot in the city's east end last month. Toronto police responded to reports of gunfire just after...

1h ago

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

5h ago

1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan
1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital on Thursday, York Regional Police confirmed. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate,...

updated

2h ago

