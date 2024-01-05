What’s streaming now: ‘Society of the Snow,’ ‘Night Court,’ ‘Good Grief’

Ruth Negga, a cast member in "Good Grief," turns back at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 1:56 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 2:12 am.

“Night Court” and “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy’s directorial debut, “Good Grief” are some of the new television and movies headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists are some new game shows on Fox and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” stomping onto Amazon Prime.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— Director J.A. Bayona knows his way around an agonizing survival story. In 2012, he gave audiences a harrowing look at a family’s experience during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and now he’s back with “Society of the Snow,” about the Uruguayan Air Force Flight that crashed in the Andes mountains in 1972. The disaster has been recounted and studied in many books and movies over the years, including Frank Marshall’s 1993 film “Alive.” But Bayona was inspired to take another look after reading Pablo Vierci’s “Society of the Snow.” Bayona has said that he wanted to tell the stories not only of the survivors but of those who didn’t, in a “documentary style.” The Spanish-language film was selected to represent Spain in the Oscars and has been shortlisted for best international film. “Society of the Snow” is now streaming on Netflix.

Netflix also has Dan Levy’s directorial debut, “Good Grief” coming on Friday. Levy, who also wrote, co-stars alongside Luke Evans, Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel as a widower who has recently lost his husband and takes his friends to Paris for some soul-searching.

— The Criterion Channel has several treats for January, including a series on cat movies (from “That Darn Cat” to “Inside Llewyn Davis”), an ode to Ava Gardner (including “The Barefoot Contessa” and “Pandora and the Flying Dutchman”) but perhaps the most January of all the collections is James Gray’s New York. The films include his 1994 debut “Little Odessa,” in which Tim Roth plays a hit man who has come back to Brighton Beach and the intoxicating romance “Two Lovers,” with Joaquin Phoenix and Gwyneth Paltrow as the beguiling Michelle. And if that wasn’t enough Joaquin for you, they’ll have “The Yards,” “We Own the Night” and “The Immigrant” as well.

— And over on Prime Video are two movies that didn’t get the best reviews, but if you’re intrigued and have an Amazon Prime account they’re there for the sampling. First there is the globetrotting action pic “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which centers on the charismatic stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback who travel from Brooklyn to Peru. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., it is technically a sequel to “Bumblebee.” There’s also Garth Davis’ “Foe,” a sci-fi psychological thriller with Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal. Both start streaming on Friday.

AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

Fox is adding some new game shows to its roster in the new year. Rob Lowe executive produces and hosts a new trivia show called “The Floor” while Anthony Anderson and his mother Doris Bowman co-host the musical “We Are Family.”. The latter was originally intended to star Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne but the Oscar winner, who experienced an undisclosed medical condition in 2023, will now executive produce. Both shows will also stream on Hulu.

— The acclaimed Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” comes to broadcast television in early 2024. The comedy whodunit stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as neighbors in a posh New York apartment building who start their own true crime podcast after another resident is murdered. The first three episodes of season one began airing on ABC on Tuesday.

— Season one of NBC’s rebooted “Night Court” ended on a cliffhanger, with the return of original series regular Marsha Warfield in an unexpected spot. Season two, which launched Tuesday and arrives the next day on Peacock, picks up where last season left off. The rebooted show stars series original John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch as the new night court judge.

Alicia Rancilio

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/entertainment.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

3h ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

9h ago

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

10h ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

11h ago

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

3h ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

9h ago

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

10h ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

14h ago

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
2:26
City races to fix misspelled signage
City races to fix misspelled signage

A number of misspelled signs were spotted around town over the last few weeks and now they're being replaced quickly. David Zura speaks with the man who noticed one of the typos.
More Videos