A man is in hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto early Friday.

Paramedics tell CityNews they were called to a section of Yonge Street south of St. Clair Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

They say a man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Yonge is closed in both directions between Shaftesbury Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue for the investigation.