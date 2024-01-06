2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park.

Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside a store.

Once on scene, police recovered shell casings and a firearm.

Two people were taken into custody. Their ages and genders were not immediately available.

Paramedics say they transported a man to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.