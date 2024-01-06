29-year-old woman found dead in Quebec apartment, 32-year-old man arrested

A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police say a 29-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment in a town east of Montreal Friday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 6, 2024 3:43 pm.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 3:56 pm.

GRANBY, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a 29-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment in a town east of Montreal Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Louis-Philippe Ruel says local authorities in Granby, Que., were called to the apartment at around 8 p.m. and discovered the woman’s body when they arrived.

Ruel says she was pronounced dead at the scene and that her body bore signs of violence.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Friday night, though no charges have been laid yet. 

Ruel says the man was still in police custody and meeting with investigators as of early Saturday afternoon.

The man is expected to appear in court by telephone Saturday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

