A California law banning the carrying of firearms in most public places is blocked again

FILE - Gun owners fire their pistols at an indoor shooting range during a qualification course to renew their carry concealed handgun permits, July 1, 2022, at the Placer Sporting Club in Roseville, Calif. A new California law that bans people from carrying firearms in most public places is once again blocked from taking effect as a court case challenging the law continues. A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, dissolved a temporary hold on a lower court injunction blocking the law. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 6, 2024 10:23 pm.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 10:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new California law that bans people from carrying firearms in most public places was once again blocked from taking effect Saturday as a court case challenging it continues.

A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel dissolved a temporary hold on a lower court injunction blocking the law. The hold was issued by a different 9th Circuit panel and had allowed the law to go into effect Jan. 1.

Saturday’s decision keeps in place a Dec. 20 ruling by U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney blocking the law. Carney said that it violates the Second Amendment and that gun rights groups would likely prevail in proving it unconstitutional.

The law, signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, prohibits people from carrying concealed guns in 26 types of places including public parks and playgrounds, churches, banks and zoos. The ban applies regardless of whether a person has a concealed carry permit.

Newsom has positioned himself as a leader on gun control and says he will keep pushing for stricter regulations.

Following Saturday’s ruling his office issued a statement saying, “this dangerous decision puts the lives of Californians on the line.”

The president of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, which sued to block the law, countered that “the politicians’ ploy to get around the Second Amendment has been stopped for now.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two dead in house fire in Vaughan
Two dead in house fire in Vaughan

Two people are dead after a fire ripped through a home in Thornhill on Saturday night. Firefighters from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a home on Conley Street in the area of Dufferin Street and...

1m ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall

A special weather statement is in effect as the first significant snowfall of the season is set to hit Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says the snowfall is expected to continue throughout the...

2h ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

4h ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

5h ago

Top Stories

Two dead in house fire in Vaughan
Two dead in house fire in Vaughan

Two people are dead after a fire ripped through a home in Thornhill on Saturday night. Firefighters from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a home on Conley Street in the area of Dufferin Street and...

1m ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall

A special weather statement is in effect as the first significant snowfall of the season is set to hit Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says the snowfall is expected to continue throughout the...

2h ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

4h ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene

4h ago

2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.

4h ago

2:04
Light snow tomorrow, possible storm next week
Light snow tomorrow, possible storm next week

Bundle up, as the weather is quiet for tonight but a mixture of rain and ice are headed towards the GTA come tomorrow afternoon.
1:38
Toronto wedding shop is the focus of a docuseries
Toronto wedding shop is the focus of a docuseries

A documentary series on the South Asian wedding industry here in Toronto returns for a second season.
2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos