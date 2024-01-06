A minibus explodes in Kabul, killing at least 2 civilians and wounding 14 others

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 6, 2024 11:19 am.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 12:12 pm.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A minibus exploded in a mostly Shiite Muslim neighborhood in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul killing at least two civilians and wounding 14 others, a Taliban official said Saturday. It was the first attack in the country in 2024.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the explosion happened in the western part of the city, in the Dashti Barchi area. Police launched an investigation, he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group’s affiliate in the region has in the past targeted Shiite schools, hospitals and mosques in the same area.

In November, also in the same area of Kabul, the IS claimed responsibility for a minibus explosion in which seven people were killed and 20 others were wounded.

On Oct. 26, four people were killed and seven were wounded when an explosion hit a sports club in the same neighborhood. IS also claimed responsibility for that attack.

Taliban Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said last week there was a 90% decrease in attacks by the IS affiliate in the past year.

The IS affiliate has been a major rival of the Taliban since the latter seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021. IS militants have struck in Kabul and in northern provinces, often targeting Shiites, whom IS considers to be apostates.

The Associated Press

