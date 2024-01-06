Attack in southern Mexico community killed at least 5 people, authorities say

By The Associated Press

Posted January 6, 2024 9:58 pm.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 10:42 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An attack in a remote community in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero killed at least five people, the Guerrero state prosecutor’s office said late Saturday

A rights group said at least six other people were wounded, but officials said they had not been able to confirm anyone being wounded.

Those killed apparently died in a burned out vehicle, according to investigators’ interviews with residents, but the bodies were removed by locals before agents arrived.

A local human rights organization initially reported Friday that the community of Buenavista de los Hurtado deep in Guerrero’s mountains was attacked the previous day drones and gunmen allegedly from La Familia Michoacana drug cartel.

Six of the wounded made their way to neighboring Tetela del Rio for medical treatment, said Rev. José Filiberto Velázquez, a priest and director of the group, the Minerva Bello Center.

Velázquez arrived in Buenavista with soldiers and agents from the state prosecutor’s office Saturday. He confirmed they found a burned vehicle and shared a video of the burned vehicle with apparent human remains inside. He said locals took the remains away for burial.

The state prosecutor’s office said in its statement that investigators offered to take complaints from victims’ families and perform genetic testing to confirm their identities, but that the offer was declined.

Interviews with residents did not confirm the commission of other crimes such as forced disappearances or of people being wounded in the attack, the statement said.

The statement said the clash was between the La Familia Michoacana and Los Tlacos crime groups.

Velázquez said many members of the community were missing. His group had been warning for months that the community was caught between warring drug gangs.

Guerrero state spokesman René Posselt confirmed there was a clash, but denied it was an attack aimed at the community. He said evidence suggested the violence was a conflict between organized crime groups.

Posselt said authorities were investigating a video that circulated on social media platforms Friday that purported to show Familia Michoacana members and bodies of a rival group known as Los Tlacos.

Velázquez said the conflict between the groups had forced some 80 residents of Buenavista to abandon their homes and move to Tetela del Rio.

Posselt said some 170 soldiers, National Guard troopers, state police officers and state prosecutor’s agents arrived in the area Friday afternoon to begin the investigation.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two dead in house fire in Vaughan
Two dead in house fire in Vaughan

Two people are dead after a fire ripped through a home in Thornhill on Saturday night. Firefighters from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a home on Conley Street in the area of Dufferin Street and...

2m ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall

A special weather statement is in effect as the first significant snowfall of the season is set to hit Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says the snowfall is expected to continue throughout the...

2h ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

4h ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

5h ago

Top Stories

Two dead in house fire in Vaughan
Two dead in house fire in Vaughan

Two people are dead after a fire ripped through a home in Thornhill on Saturday night. Firefighters from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a home on Conley Street in the area of Dufferin Street and...

2m ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall

A special weather statement is in effect as the first significant snowfall of the season is set to hit Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says the snowfall is expected to continue throughout the...

2h ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

4h ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene

4h ago

2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.

4h ago

2:04
Light snow tomorrow, possible storm next week
Light snow tomorrow, possible storm next week

Bundle up, as the weather is quiet for tonight but a mixture of rain and ice are headed towards the GTA come tomorrow afternoon.
1:38
Toronto wedding shop is the focus of a docuseries
Toronto wedding shop is the focus of a docuseries

A documentary series on the South Asian wedding industry here in Toronto returns for a second season.
2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos