Death toll from Minnesota home fire rises to three kids; four others in family remain hospitalized

By The Associated Press

Posted January 6, 2024 5:45 pm.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 5:56 pm.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The number of children who died as a result of a fire in their St. Paul home has risen to three, family members said Saturday.

At a news conference, Pa Cheng Vang, the children’s father, said he was grateful for the community’s support since the fire broke out early Wednesday. He was at work at the time.

The children were identified as 5-year-old twin girls Sivntxhi Vang and Ntshiab Si Vang, and a 4-year-old boy, Manj Those Nutj Vang. Sivntxhi died Wednesday. The family announced the two other deaths Saturday,

A 1-year-old and their 28-year-old mother remained hospitalized in critical condition, they said. Two other children also remain hospitalized, but their conditions have improved.

“I highly encourage every single family to start practicing fire drills at home, especially in the middle of the night,” the father told reporters. “I don’t want any family, or the community, to see faces (in the) same condition as my family.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joined the family at the news conference, saying he knew the couple and their children because Vang’s wife, Ker Lor, had previously interned in his office.

“You’ve endured all of our worst nightmares,” the mayor said.

The cause of the fire was accidental, but it remains under investigation, Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso said earlier. The home had working smoke detectors.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall

A special weather statement is in effect as the first significant snowfall of the season is set to hit Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says snow is expected to develop this evening and continue...

4m ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

32m ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

19m ago

Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian
Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian

The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall

A special weather statement is in effect as the first significant snowfall of the season is set to hit Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says snow is expected to develop this evening and continue...

4m ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

32m ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

19m ago

Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian
Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian

The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.
2:28
Five people sent to hospital after car crashes into North York home
Five people sent to hospital after car crashes into North York home

Five people were sent to hospital after a Tesla crashed into a North York townhouse complex just before midnight Thursday. Tina Yazdani speaks to witnesses and neighbours who say speeding has been an issue in the community.

2:37
Business Report: Canada's economy continues to slowdown
Business Report: Canada's economy continues to slowdown

With the release of the new jobs report, there is more evidence that Canada's economy is slowing. Plus, Microsoft is poised to surpass Apple as the most valuable company in the U.S. Kris McCusker reports.
1:56
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in Vaughan Thursday night. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

1:50
Canadians believe 2024 will be a better year compared to 2023
Canadians believe 2024 will be a better year compared to 2023

A poll done by the Angus Reid Institute shows Canadians believe this year will be a lot better then last year. Mental and physical health, and quality of living, leading the way for what should be improved.

17h ago

More Videos