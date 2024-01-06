Fifth death linked to residential fires in Quebec in two days

SAINT-RAYMOND, Que. — Quebec provincial police say one person died in a Saturday morning fire in a home in the town of St-Raymond, northwest of Quebec City.

The death is the fifth in two days linked to residential fires in the province, following separate Friday morning incidents in the towns of Rawdon and Boisbriand that each claimed two lives.

Police spokesperson Louis-Philippe Ruel said Saturday morning that firefighters were called to the St-Raymond home at around 6 a.m.

Ruel says firefighters located a body as they worked to extinguish the flames.

Police spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay says a coroner still needs to complete a formal identification of the deceased.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze, but Ruel said there’s nothing to suggest it was criminal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press