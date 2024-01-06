Fifth death linked to residential fires in Quebec in two days

Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Montreal. Quebec provincial police report one person died in a Saturday morning fire in a residence in the town of St-Raymond, northwest of Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 6, 2024 5:14 pm.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 5:26 pm.

SAINT-RAYMOND, Que. — Quebec provincial police say one person died in a Saturday morning fire in a home in the town of St-Raymond, northwest of Quebec City.

The death is the fifth in two days linked to residential fires in the province, following separate Friday morning incidents in the towns of Rawdon and Boisbriand that each claimed two lives.

Police spokesperson Louis-Philippe Ruel said Saturday morning that firefighters were called to the St-Raymond home at around 6 a.m.

Ruel says firefighters located a body as they worked to extinguish the flames.

Police spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay says a coroner still needs to complete a formal identification of the deceased.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze, but Ruel said there’s nothing to suggest it was criminal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall

A special weather statement is in effect as the first significant snowfall of the season is set to hit Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says snow is expected to develop this evening and continue...

4m ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

32m ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

19m ago

Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian
Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian

The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall

A special weather statement is in effect as the first significant snowfall of the season is set to hit Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says snow is expected to develop this evening and continue...

4m ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

32m ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

19m ago

Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian
Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian

The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.
2:28
Five people sent to hospital after car crashes into North York home
Five people sent to hospital after car crashes into North York home

Five people were sent to hospital after a Tesla crashed into a North York townhouse complex just before midnight Thursday. Tina Yazdani speaks to witnesses and neighbours who say speeding has been an issue in the community.

2:37
Business Report: Canada's economy continues to slowdown
Business Report: Canada's economy continues to slowdown

With the release of the new jobs report, there is more evidence that Canada's economy is slowing. Plus, Microsoft is poised to surpass Apple as the most valuable company in the U.S. Kris McCusker reports.
1:56
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in Vaughan Thursday night. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

1:50
Canadians believe 2024 will be a better year compared to 2023
Canadians believe 2024 will be a better year compared to 2023

A poll done by the Angus Reid Institute shows Canadians believe this year will be a lot better then last year. Mental and physical health, and quality of living, leading the way for what should be improved.

17h ago

More Videos