Florida’s Greek community celebrates the Epiphany with annual dive into water to retrieve cross

Friends of cross retriever John Hittos, 16 cheer during the 2024 Epiphany at Spring Bayou on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Tarpon Springs, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Tampa Bay Times

By The Associated Press

Posted January 6, 2024 2:48 pm.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 3:26 pm.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — After thunderstorms moved past, Florida’s largest Greek Orthodox community celebrated the Epiphany on Saturday as a 16-year-old boy dove into chilly water to retrieve a cross in an annual rite that draws thousands.

John Hittos found the cross before 64 other boys after it was thrown into a bayou in Tarpon Springs, a town on the Gulf Coast 30 miles north of Tampa and known for its large Greek community. The retriever of the cross is believed to receive a year of blessings. It is one of the largest Epiphany celebrations in the country.

“I didn’t see where the cross went in the water,” Hittos told reporters after emerging from the 65-degree (18-degree Celsius) water. “I didn’t know where it was, but I had a feeling and I just went down. I couldn’t see anything, but it was in my hand.”

The Epiphany commemorates the manifestation of Jesus to the world and comes from the Greek word “epiphaneia,” which means “appearance.” It is marked by Christians around the world with celebrations ranging from parades and gift-giving for children to the blessing of water. The holiday is also called the Feast of Epiphany, Three Kings Day and Theophany. In some traditions, it celebrates the baptism of Jesus and in others the visit of the Three Magi to the Baby Jesus.

The boys were led to the water from St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral by clergy and a nervous 17-year-old Chloe Kotis, who carried a white dove representing the Holy Spirit, She released it over the water before the dive.

“I’m happy to hold something that means so much,” she told the Tampa Bay Times.

Many Greek immigrants were drawn to Tarpon Springs because the waters were flush with sponges, and they quickly built a thriving industry. Others established restaurants, pastry shops and markets that offer a Mediterranean feel.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

4m ago

Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street
Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street

Construction crews on Withrow Avenue were working in the area Friday afternoon when the discovery was made.

3h ago

Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian
Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian

The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday...

31m ago

Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home
Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home

Toronto police officers said the death of 28-year-old Mert Sozdinler at a North York home is being treated as a homicide.

6h ago

Top Stories

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

4m ago

Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street
Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street

Construction crews on Withrow Avenue were working in the area Friday afternoon when the discovery was made.

3h ago

Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian
Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian

The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday...

31m ago

Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home
Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home

Toronto police officers said the death of 28-year-old Mert Sozdinler at a North York home is being treated as a homicide.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.

20h ago

2:28
Five people sent to hospital after car crashes into North York home
Five people sent to hospital after car crashes into North York home

Five people were sent to hospital after a Tesla crashed into a North York townhouse complex just before midnight Thursday. Tina Yazdani speaks to witnesses and neighbours who say speeding has been an issue in the community.

21h ago

2:37
Business Report: Canada's economy continues to slowdown
Business Report: Canada's economy continues to slowdown

With the release of the new jobs report, there is more evidence that Canada's economy is slowing. Plus, Microsoft is poised to surpass Apple as the most valuable company in the U.S. Kris McCusker reports.
1:56
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in Vaughan Thursday night. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

1:50
Canadians believe 2024 will be a better year compared to 2023
Canadians believe 2024 will be a better year compared to 2023

A poll done by the Angus Reid Institute shows Canadians believe this year will be a lot better then last year. Mental and physical health, and quality of living, leading the way for what should be improved.

14h ago

More Videos