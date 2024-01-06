Jordanian army says it killed 5 drug smugglers in clashes on the Syrian border

This is a locator map for Jordan with its capital, Amman. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 6, 2024 2:03 pm.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 2:12 pm.

AMMAN (AP) — The Jordanian army said Saturday that it killed five drug and weapon smugglers and arrested 15 in a day of clashes with armed groups of smugglers attempting to cross into Jordan from Syria.

The army statement said the clashes broke out before dawn between Jordanian border guards and armed organizations “that practice smuggling and rely on systematic infiltration operations.” It said the smuggling operations have recently increased in frequency.

The state-run Jordan News Agency reported that in recent days smugglers have “aimed to cross the Kingdom’s border by force by targeting border guards.”

Jordanian security forces seized Captagon amphetamine pills, hashish and weapons, the statement said.

Smugglers have used Jordan as a corridor in recent years to smuggle the highly addictive Captagon out of Syria, mainly to oil-rich Arab Gulf states. The drug is used recreationally and by people with physically demanding jobs to keep them alert.

Jordanian authorities have intercepted some smuggling attempts, including some in which smugglers used drones to fly the drugs over the border.

The United States, Britain and European Union accuse Syrian President Bashar Assad, his family and allies, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, of facilitating and profiting from the trade. Damascus has denied the accusations.

Over the past year, a number of airstrikes believed to be carried out by Jordan have hit drug trade facilities and figures in Syria.

In late August, an airstrike hit an alleged drug factory in southern Syria near the Jordanian border, an attack believed to have been carried out by Jordan’s air force. In May, another airstrike on a village in Sweida killed a well-known Syrian drug kingpin and his family. Activists believe that strike was conducted by the Jordanians.

Jordan did not claim responsibility for the strikes.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

4m ago

Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street
Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street

Construction crews on Withrow Avenue were working in the area Friday afternoon when the discovery was made.

3h ago

Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian
Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian

The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday...

31m ago

Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home
Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home

Toronto police officers said the death of 28-year-old Mert Sozdinler at a North York home is being treated as a homicide.

6h ago

Top Stories

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

4m ago

Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street
Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street

Construction crews on Withrow Avenue were working in the area Friday afternoon when the discovery was made.

3h ago

Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian
Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian

The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday...

31m ago

Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home
Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home

Toronto police officers said the death of 28-year-old Mert Sozdinler at a North York home is being treated as a homicide.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.

20h ago

2:28
Five people sent to hospital after car crashes into North York home
Five people sent to hospital after car crashes into North York home

Five people were sent to hospital after a Tesla crashed into a North York townhouse complex just before midnight Thursday. Tina Yazdani speaks to witnesses and neighbours who say speeding has been an issue in the community.

21h ago

2:37
Business Report: Canada's economy continues to slowdown
Business Report: Canada's economy continues to slowdown

With the release of the new jobs report, there is more evidence that Canada's economy is slowing. Plus, Microsoft is poised to surpass Apple as the most valuable company in the U.S. Kris McCusker reports.
1:56
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in Vaughan Thursday night. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

1:50
Canadians believe 2024 will be a better year compared to 2023
Canadians believe 2024 will be a better year compared to 2023

A poll done by the Angus Reid Institute shows Canadians believe this year will be a lot better then last year. Mental and physical health, and quality of living, leading the way for what should be improved.

14h ago

More Videos