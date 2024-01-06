Pedro Pascal, Melanie Lynskey, the Obamas among nominees at creative arts Emmy Awards

FILE - An Emmy statue is displayed Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally be held on Jan. 15, 2024, after a fourth-month delay. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Invision

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted January 6, 2024 12:10 am.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 12:12 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pedro Pascal and Melanie Lynskey are up for two of the most coveted Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, but both are also among this weekend’s nominees at the creative arts Emmys.

Pascal, nominated for best actor in a drama for “ The Last of Us,” is up for best guest actor in a comedy series for hosting “Saturday Night Live” and for his narration of a CNN documentary on Patagonia.

Lynskey, nominated for best actress in a drama for “ Yellowjackets,” is up for best guest actress in a drama for her one-episode appearance on Pascal’s “The Last of Us.” That series and “Succession” are the two top overall Emmy nominees. In fact, all of the dozen nominees in Lynskey’s category and best guest actor in a drama come from the two HBO shows.

The Saturday and Sunday ceremonies are a precursor to the main Emmy ceremony that will air at 8 p.m. EST Jan. 15 on Fox, with “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson as host. Just like the main telecast, the creative arts ceremonies arrive after a four-month delay because of Hollywood’s writers and actors strikes.

This weekend nearly 100 trophies are handed out in a pair of marathon sessions that are, in general, a chance for less famous players, from hairdressers to stunt performers, to have their moment at the podium. But a handful of awards annually claim major names among their nominees.

Among them this year is Barack Obama, who can repeat as best narrator, this time for adding his voice to the Netflix documentary series, “Working: What We Do All Day,” He’s in a star-studded category that also includes Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, and Pascal. (The former president previously won for narrating a Netflix series on national parks.)

Michelle Obama is also up for an Emmy alongside Oprah Winfrey. Each are nominated for best hosted nonfiction series or special for their Netflix show “The Light We Carry.”

It would be Michelle Obama’s first, while Winfrey would be adding a second primetime Emmy on top of her 18 daytime Emmys. Both “Working” and “The Light We Carry” come from the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.
Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.

An advocacy group says Toronto continues to lag far behind other international cities in terms of access to public washrooms, especially in the winter months. In November 2021, Toronto city council...

6h ago

Man reportedly stabbed inside stairwell at College Subway Station
Man reportedly stabbed inside stairwell at College Subway Station

A man was reportedly stabbed inside a stairwell at College Subway Station on Friday night. First responders received a call just before 7:00 p.m. that an adult male was stabbed. Medics and police arrived...

5h ago

3 men arrested in attempted murder investigation in Mississauga
3 men arrested in attempted murder investigation in Mississauga

Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau has arrested three men and seized three firearms in connection to an attempted murder investigation. On Nov. 8, 2023, just before 12:30 p.m., police were...

4h ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

10h ago

Top Stories

Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.
Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.

An advocacy group says Toronto continues to lag far behind other international cities in terms of access to public washrooms, especially in the winter months. In November 2021, Toronto city council...

6h ago

Man reportedly stabbed inside stairwell at College Subway Station
Man reportedly stabbed inside stairwell at College Subway Station

A man was reportedly stabbed inside a stairwell at College Subway Station on Friday night. First responders received a call just before 7:00 p.m. that an adult male was stabbed. Medics and police arrived...

5h ago

3 men arrested in attempted murder investigation in Mississauga
3 men arrested in attempted murder investigation in Mississauga

Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau has arrested three men and seized three firearms in connection to an attempted murder investigation. On Nov. 8, 2023, just before 12:30 p.m., police were...

4h ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.

7h ago

1:56
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in Vaughan Thursday night. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

11h ago

2:16
A tribute to the Fossmobile, a Canadian first
A tribute to the Fossmobile, a Canadian first

The Fossmobile, built in 1897, was Canada's first successful gasoline automobile. Now the grandson of the builder has recreated the vehicle as a tribute to its role in Canadian automotive history.

2:33
Ontario political parties eyeing 2026 election
Ontario political parties eyeing 2026 election

What’s next in Provincial politics?  Cynthia Mulligan talks with a political communications expert about what each leader has to do as they prepare for spring and start looking ahead to the next election.
2:38
Should MP’s swear allegiance to the King, or to country?
Should MP’s swear allegiance to the King, or to country?

A private member's bill proposes giving MPs the option of swearing allegiance to Canada, instead of to the crown. Some republicans say it's time Canada moved away from monarchy, but monarchists say the crown's role remains vital.
More Videos