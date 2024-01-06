Residents across eastern U.S. and New England hunker down as snow, ice, freezing rain approaches

Kyle Whitworth, a highway equipment operator for the Brattleboro, Vt., Public Works Department, helps put a plow on a town grader on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in anticipation of this weekend's snow storm. (Kristopher Radder /The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

By Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press

Posted January 6, 2024 10:57 am.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 11:26 am.

BOSTON (AP) — Residents across the eastern U.S., particularly in New England, are gassing up their snow blowers and dusting off their shovels as they gear up for a wintry mix of precipitation as a potent storm system bringing snow, freezing rain and ice bears down on the region.

The system was expected to track along the northeastern coastline throughout the weekend, with the heaviest snowfall expected in Pennsylvania, parts of the Hudson Valley and portions of New England.

Winter storm warnings and watches were in effect throughout the Northeast.

In Massachusetts and portions of Rhode Island, the National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Monday with snow accumulations of six inches up to a foot and winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

The weather service is predicting much the same levels of snow in portions of Maine and New Hampshire with slightly less — three to six inches — in areas of Vermont.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city was preparing for the snowstorm but wasn’t expecting it to be a major event, and the timing of the snow means it would likely have less of an impact on city life. Storm surges were also not expected.

Wu said she hopes the snow will be cleaned up in time for school Monday morning.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said while the state isn’t expecting record-breaking snow, she urged residents to protect themselves and their loved ones by making sure homes stay safely heated.

“Please also take some time to check in on your neighbors to make sure everyone stays warm and safe,” she said.

Greg Carbin, chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said precipitation in the form or rain or snow is expected to overspread the Mid-Atlantic region Saturday and develop across areas of Pennsylvania and upstate New Jersey and before spreading across parts of New York and New England through the night with snow totals of up to 12 inches.

“We’re keeping a close eye, especially on Boston. They could pick up quite a bit of snow. Most areas in interior New England should see anywhere from half a foot to a foot of snow with this event before it starts to wind down,” Carbin said.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said six to 12 inches of snow could fall in the southern Pocono mountains and northern New Jersey, with smaller snow and sleet totals changing to rain in other areas that could cause some flooding. Forecasters also warned of hazardous marine conditions Saturday night with gale-force wind gusts and 6-foot to 10-foot (1.8 meters to 3 meters) seas and minor coastal or tidal flooding.

Forecasters also warned of another storm Tuesday into Wednesday that was expected to bring two to three — or even four — inches of rain and some flooding as well as possibly “damaging winds” bringing down trees and power lines and perhaps “significant coastal flooding” during high tides.

For the number of consecutive days with less than an inch of snow, Philadelphia reached 705 days through Friday — beating the prior record of 661 days that ended on Dec. 15, 1973. New York City went 691 days through Friday, outstripping the prior record of 383 days that ended on March 21, 1998. Baltimore reached 707 days through Friday, a record, with a prior record of 672 days that ended on Dec. 25, 2012.

Pedro DiNezio, associate professor of oceanic and atmospheric science at the University of Colorado Boulder, said the pattern of rain — rather than snow — in the fall and winter has been predicted by climate models.

“It will snow less frequently and more of the storms will dump rain as opposed to snow in the U.S. Northeast,” he said.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says it’s been about two years since a major storm hit the state.

“I think this storm’s been a long time coming,” Lamont said. “It’s been over two years since we’ve had a storm of this magnitude, 6 to 12 inches. We’ve got a lot of salt piled up here; it’s been piling up for a while (and) some shiny new snowplows.”

State Transportation Commission Garrett Eucalitto said his department will have about 900 drivers on duty, including 630 snowplows.

Parts of central Maine were hit hard by a December storm that brought flooding and cut power to more than 400,000 customers in a state of less than 1.4 million people.

___

Associated Press reporter Julie Walker contributed to this report from New York City. Associated Press reporter Ron Todt contributed to this report from Philadelphia.

Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home
Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home

Toronto police officers said the death of 28-year-old Mert Sozdinler at a North York home is being treated as a homicide.

3h ago

Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street
Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street

Construction crews on Withrow Avenue were working in the area Friday afternoon when the discovery was made.

2m ago

Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.
Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.

An advocacy group says Toronto continues to lag far behind other international cities in terms of access to public washrooms, especially in the winter months. In November 2021, Toronto city council...

17h ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

21h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home
Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home

Toronto police officers said the death of 28-year-old Mert Sozdinler at a North York home is being treated as a homicide.

3h ago

Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street
Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street

Construction crews on Withrow Avenue were working in the area Friday afternoon when the discovery was made.

2m ago

Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.
Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.

An advocacy group says Toronto continues to lag far behind other international cities in terms of access to public washrooms, especially in the winter months. In November 2021, Toronto city council...

17h ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

21h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.

17h ago

2:28
Five people sent to hospital after car crashes into North York home
Five people sent to hospital after car crashes into North York home

Five people were sent to hospital after a Tesla crashed into a North York townhouse complex just before midnight Thursday. Tina Yazdani speaks to witnesses and neighbours who say speeding has been an issue in the community.

18h ago

1:56
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in Vaughan Thursday night. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

22h ago

1:50
Canadians believe 2024 will be a better year compared to 2023
Canadians believe 2024 will be a better year compared to 2023

A poll done by the Angus Reid Institute shows Canadians believe this year will be a lot better then last year. Mental and physical health, and quality of living, leading the way for what should be improved.

10h ago

2:40
Are Jays fans in for another season of heartache?
Are Jays fans in for another season of heartache?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with MLB writer Ethan Diamandas about the slow off-season for the Blue Jays and if their moves make them better for 2024.
More Videos