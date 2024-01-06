Teen charged after Tesla crashes into living room of North York home

A 17-year-old has been charged after the car he was driving crashed into a townhouse complex in North York on Thursday night.

Police say just before midnight the driver and two passengers, a woman and child, were hospitalized with with minor injuries after the blue Tesla they were in left the roadway, crossed a sidewalk and struck the building on Parkway Forest Drive, south of Sheppard Avenue before ending up inside the home.

Three adults in the home were injured. One man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries while another man and a woman were treated at the scene.

Police say the 17-year-old has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act but did not provide specifics.

“The investigation into the circumstances and contributing factors to this collision is still ongoing,” police said in a statement.