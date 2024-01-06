Toronto police probing murder-suicide at North York home

By Nick Westoll

Posted January 6, 2024 9:12 am.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 9:20 am.

Toronto police officers say they’re treating the deaths of a man and a woman at a North York home as a murder-suicide.

In a Toronto Police Service statement released Saturday morning, it said officers were called to a home near Bathurst Street and Baycrest Avenue before 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

The statement said the man and the woman were found dead inside, noting the man had “signs of trauma.” It said the pair were known to each other, but the nature of the relationship wasn’t disclosed.

Investigators alleged the woman was “responsible for both deaths.”

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Mert Sozdinler and officers said they’re looking to speak with those who knew him as part of their investigation.

A police spokesperson wouldn’t release further information about the circumstances of the deaths and the probe underway when asked for further information on Saturday.

Toronto police officers said Sozdinler’s death is the first homicide of 2024 in the city.

