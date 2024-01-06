Trump courts young voters in Iowa before heading to two rallies for the Jan. 15 caucuses

Former President Donald Trump hols up a hat he signed after speaking at a rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michelle L. Price, Jill Colvin And Andrew Harnik, The Associated Press

Posted January 6, 2024 2:18 pm.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 2:26 pm.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump courted young conservative activists Saturday morning in Des Moines as he kicked off another day of campaigning in the state that will launch the race for the White House in just over a week.

“You’re a good looking crowd … I usually don’t look at people who are this attractive,” Trump quipped to members of Run GenZ, an organization that encourages young conservatives to run for office. Many in the audience at the Embassy Suites hotel in Des Moines seemed surprised to see Trump, whose visit had not been previously announced.

Trump’s campaign is hoping to turn out thousands of supporters who have never caucused before on Jan. 15 as part of a show of force aimed at denying his rivals momentum and demonstrating his organizing prowess heading into the general election.

He is set to hold a pair of commit-to-caucus events later Saturday in Newton in central Iowa and Clinton in the state’s far east. His chief rivals, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, were also campaigning in the state as they battle for second place in hopes of emerging as the most viable alternative to Trump, who is leading by wide margins in early state and national polls.

Trump used his stops in the state on Friday evening to step up his attacks against Haley, who has been gaining ground, accusing her of being insufficiently conservative and a “globalist.”

He also highlighted several recent Haley statements that drew criticism, including her comment that voters in New Hampshire correct Iowa’s mistakes (“You don’t have to be corrected,” he said) and her failure to mention slavery when asked what had caused the Civil War.

“I don’t know if it’s going to have an impact, but you know like … slavery’s sort of the obvious answer as opposed to her three paragraphs of bulls—-,” he told a crowd Friday.

Haley’s campaign has pointed to his escalating attention, including a new attack ad, as evidence Trump is worried about her momentum.

“God bless President Trump, he’s been on a temper tantrum every day about me … and everything he’s saying is not true,” Haley told a crowd Saturday in North Liberty, Iowa. ___

Price reported from Newton, Iowa. Colvin reported from New York. AP National Politics Writer Steve Peoples in North Liberty, Iowa, contributed to this report.

Michelle L. Price, Jill Colvin And Andrew Harnik, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

4m ago

Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street
Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street

Construction crews on Withrow Avenue were working in the area Friday afternoon when the discovery was made.

3h ago

Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian
Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian

The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday...

31m ago

Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home
Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home

Toronto police officers said the death of 28-year-old Mert Sozdinler at a North York home is being treated as a homicide.

6h ago

Top Stories

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

4m ago

Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street
Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street

Construction crews on Withrow Avenue were working in the area Friday afternoon when the discovery was made.

3h ago

Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian
Officials say most people on board fatal New York bus crash were Canadian

The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday...

31m ago

Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home
Toronto police probing alleged murder-suicide at North York home

Toronto police officers said the death of 28-year-old Mert Sozdinler at a North York home is being treated as a homicide.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.

20h ago

2:28
Five people sent to hospital after car crashes into North York home
Five people sent to hospital after car crashes into North York home

Five people were sent to hospital after a Tesla crashed into a North York townhouse complex just before midnight Thursday. Tina Yazdani speaks to witnesses and neighbours who say speeding has been an issue in the community.

21h ago

2:37
Business Report: Canada's economy continues to slowdown
Business Report: Canada's economy continues to slowdown

With the release of the new jobs report, there is more evidence that Canada's economy is slowing. Plus, Microsoft is poised to surpass Apple as the most valuable company in the U.S. Kris McCusker reports.
1:56
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in Vaughan Thursday night. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

1:50
Canadians believe 2024 will be a better year compared to 2023
Canadians believe 2024 will be a better year compared to 2023

A poll done by the Angus Reid Institute shows Canadians believe this year will be a lot better then last year. Mental and physical health, and quality of living, leading the way for what should be improved.

14h ago

More Videos