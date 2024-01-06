Turkish justice minister says 15 suspects jailed ahead of trial for spying for Israel

By Andrew Wilks, The Associated Press

Posted January 6, 2024 1:48 am.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 1:56 am.

ISTANBUL (AP) — A court in Istanbul has ordered 15 of 34 people detained on suspicion of spying for Israel be held in prison awaiting trial, Turkey’s justice minister said late Friday.

The suspects were arrested Tuesday for allegedly planning to carry out activities that included “reconnaissance” and “pursuing, assaulting and kidnapping” foreign nationals living in Turkey.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said in a social media post that 26 suspects were referred to the court on a charge of committing “political or military espionage” on behalf of Israeli intelligence. Eleven were released under judicial control conditions and eight were awaiting deportation.

Israel’s foreign intelligence agency Mossad is said to have recruited Palestinians and Syrian nationals inside Turkey as part of the operation against foreigners living in Turkey, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency cited a prosecution document as saying the operation targeted “Palestinian nationals and their families … within the scope of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

One suspect allegedly collected information about Palestinian patients recently transferred to Turkey for health care. Turkey has accepted dozens of Palestinian patients from Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The suspects were detained in raids on 57 addresses in Istanbul and seven other provinces. Weeks earlier, the head of Israel’s domestic Shin Bet security agency said his organization was prepared to target Hamas anywhere, including in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Israel of “serious consequences” if it pressed ahead with its threat to attack Hamas officials on Turkish soil.

Turkey and Israel had normalized ties in 2022 by reappointing ambassadors following years of tensions. But those ties quickly deteriorated after the Israel-Hamas war, with Ankara becoming one of the strongest critics of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Israel initially withdrew its diplomats from Turkey over security concerns and later announced it was recalling its diplomats for political reasons, citing “increasingly harsh statements” from Turkish officials. Turkey also pulled out its ambassador from Israel.

Erdogan’s reaction to the Israel-Hamas war was initially fairly muted. But the Turkish leader has since intensified his criticism of Israel, describing its actions in Gaza as verging on “genocide.” He has called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be prosecuted for “war crimes” and compared him to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Erdogan, whose government has hosted several Hamas officials in the past, has also said the militant group — considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union — is fighting for the liberation of its lands and people.

Andrew Wilks, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.
Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.

An advocacy group says Toronto continues to lag far behind other international cities in terms of access to public washrooms, especially in the winter months. In November 2021, Toronto city council...

8h ago

Man reportedly stabbed inside stairwell at College Subway Station
Man reportedly stabbed inside stairwell at College Subway Station

A man was reportedly stabbed inside a stairwell at College Subway Station on Friday night. First responders received a call just before 7:00 p.m. that an adult male was stabbed. Medics and police arrived...

6h ago

3 men arrested in attempted murder investigation in Mississauga
3 men arrested in attempted murder investigation in Mississauga

Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau has arrested three men and seized three firearms in connection to an attempted murder investigation. On Nov. 8, 2023, just before 12:30 p.m., police were...

6h ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

12h ago

Top Stories

Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.
Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.

An advocacy group says Toronto continues to lag far behind other international cities in terms of access to public washrooms, especially in the winter months. In November 2021, Toronto city council...

8h ago

Man reportedly stabbed inside stairwell at College Subway Station
Man reportedly stabbed inside stairwell at College Subway Station

A man was reportedly stabbed inside a stairwell at College Subway Station on Friday night. First responders received a call just before 7:00 p.m. that an adult male was stabbed. Medics and police arrived...

6h ago

3 men arrested in attempted murder investigation in Mississauga
3 men arrested in attempted murder investigation in Mississauga

Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau has arrested three men and seized three firearms in connection to an attempted murder investigation. On Nov. 8, 2023, just before 12:30 p.m., police were...

6h ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.

8h ago

1:56
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in Vaughan Thursday night. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

13h ago

2:40
Are Jays fans in for another season of heartache?
Are Jays fans in for another season of heartache?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with MLB writer Ethan Diamandas about the slow off-season for the Blue Jays and if their moves make them better for 2024.

15h ago

2:16
A tribute to the Fossmobile, a Canadian first
A tribute to the Fossmobile, a Canadian first

The Fossmobile, built in 1897, was Canada's first successful gasoline automobile. Now the grandson of the builder has recreated the vehicle as a tribute to its role in Canadian automotive history.

2:33
Ontario political parties eyeing 2026 election
Ontario political parties eyeing 2026 election

What’s next in Provincial politics?  Cynthia Mulligan talks with a political communications expert about what each leader has to do as they prepare for spring and start looking ahead to the next election.
More Videos