Two dead in house fire in Vaughan

Toronto Fire Service truck.
By John Marchesan

Posted January 6, 2024 9:58 pm.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 11:10 pm.

Two people are dead after a fire ripped through a home in Thornhill on Saturday night.

Firefighters from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a home on Conley Street in the area of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West just after 7:30 p.m. where they were met with heavy smoke coming from the basement of the home.

Officials say they pulled two people from the basement apartment. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The ages and genders of the deceased were not immediately available.

Two other people from the upper level of the house managed to escape without injury.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the blaze.

