Police say woman fatally shot outside Mississauga nightclub was an innocent bystander

Peel police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead at a Mississauga nightclub.
Peel police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead at a Mississauga nightclub. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted January 6, 2024 6:58 pm.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 7:05 pm.

Police say a 19-year-old woman shot and killed outside a nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Eve was an innocent bystander.

Peel police say Raneilia Richards of Toronto was standing on a sidewalk outside the nightclub when she was shot just after 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. Investigators say she was not the intended target.

Police haven’t released any information about possible suspects, but say they’re looking to identify a vehicle seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting, described as an older model grey SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

