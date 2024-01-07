Barack Obama and John Mulaney are among the winners at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards

The team from "Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration"pose in the press room with the award for outstanding costume for variety, nonfiction or reality programming during night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday Jan. 7, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Invision

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted January 7, 2024 10:32 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barack Obama won his second Emmy, and John Mulaney won his third Sunday on night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Obama won the Emmy for best narrator for his Netflix documentary series, “Working: What We Do All Day,” repeating in a category he previously won for narrating a Netflix series on national parks. He also has two Grammys for his voice work on the audiobooks of his two memoirs.

The former president, who was not at the ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, beat fellow nominees Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, Mahershala Ali and Pedro Pascal in what was by far the most star-studded category at the Creative Arts Emmys, a two-night award-show marathon that mostly honors less-than-famous artists, crew members and crafts people in television.

Mulaney won his Emmy for writing on his Netflix standup special, “Baby J,” in which his work took a darker turn and dealt with his drug addiction and recovery.

“I can’t wait to show this award to our son for a special he will never, ever be allowed to watch,” Mulaney told wife Olivia Munn, with whom he has a 2-year-old, as he accepted the award.

He previously won Emmys for another standup special and for his writing on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Creative Arts Emmys, which began Saturday and end Sunday, are a precursor to the main Emmy ceremony that will air 8 p.m. Jan. 15 on Fox, with “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson as host. Just like the main telecast, the Creative Arts Emmys arrive after a four-month delay because of Hollywood’s writers and actors strikes.

Sunday’s night two, which focused largely on reality shows and other unscripted TV, was largely overshadowed by the Golden Globe Awards, taking place simultaneously about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away in Beverly Hills.

Other winners included “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” which was named best short form comedy, drama or variety series; “Queer Eye,” which was named best structured reality show; and “Welcome to Wrexham,” which won for best unstructured reality show.

Saturday night’s winners included Ed Sheeran, who won his first Emmy for co-writing the song “A Beautiful Game” for “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+.

TV veterans Judith Light and Nick Offerman each won their first Emmy on Saturday for guest roles. Offerman won his for an episode of “The Last of Us,” which took eight Creative Arts Emmys and is a favorite to win several more at the Jan. 15 main ceremony.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press




