Congressional leaders announce an agreement on spending levels, a key step to averting shutdown

FILE - House Speaker-elect Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., addresses members of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 25, 2023. Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on topline spending levels for the current fiscal year 2024 that could help avoid a partial government shutdown later this month. Funding is set to lapse Jan. 19 for some agencies and Feb. 2 for others. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kevin Freking, The Associated Press

Posted January 7, 2024 4:10 pm.

Last Updated January 7, 2024 5:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on overall spending levels for the current fiscal year that could help avoid a partial government shutdown later this month.

The agreement largely hews to spending caps for defense and domestic programs that Congress set as part of a bill to suspend the debt limit until 2025. But it does provide some concessions to House Republicans who viewed the spending restrictions in that agreement as insufficient.

In a letter to colleagues, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday the agreement would secure $16 billion in additional spending cuts from the previous agreement brokered by then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden and is about $30 billion less than what the Senate was considering.

“This represents the most favorable budget agreement Republicans have achieved in over a decade,” Johnson writes.

The most conservative House Republicans opposed the earlier debt ceiling agreement and even brought House proceedings to a halt for a few days to show their displeasure. Many were surely wanting additional concessions, but Democrats have been insistent on abiding by debt ceiling spending caps, leaving Johnson in a difficult spot.

Biden said the agreement “moves us one step closer to preventing a needless government shutdown and protecting important national priorities.”

“It reflects the funding levels that I negotiated with both parties and signed into law last spring,” Biden said in a statement. “It rejects deep cuts to programs hardworking families count on, and provides a path to passing full-year funding bills that deliver for the American people and are free of any extreme policies.”

The agreement speeds up the roughly $20 billion in cuts already agreed to for the Internal Revenue Service and rescinds about $6 billion in COVID relief money that had been approved but not yet spent, according to Johnson’s letter.

Lawmakers needed an agreement on overall spending levels so that appropriators could write the bills that set line-by-line funding for agencies. Money is set to lapse Jan. 19 for some agencies and Feb. 2 for others.

The agreement is separate from the negotiations that are taking place to secure additional funding for Israel and Ukraine while also curbing restrictions on asylum claims at the U.S. border.

In a joint statement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries also voiced their support for the agreement.

“It will also allow us to keep the investments for hardworking American families secured by the legislative achievements of President Biden and Congressional Democrats,” Schumer and Jeffries said. “Finally, we have made clear to Speaker Mike Johnson that Democrats will not support including poison pill policy changes in any of the twelve appropriations bills put before the Congress.

Kevin Freking, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area
Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area

Police are searching for two suspects after a security guard was stabbed in the downtown on Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of Yonge and Gerrard Streets for reports of a stabbing at around...

2h ago

Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment
Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 76-year-old man at a North York apartment building. Investigators say the man's body was discovered in an apartment in the area...

1h ago

Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale
Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale

Police are investigating the death of a man in Parkdale on Saturday night. Investigators say the man was found with life-threatening injuries around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Queen Street West and...

32m ago

Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada, according to a report from a Japanese news outlet. Nikkei Asia said on Sunday that Honda is considering...

2h ago

Top Stories

Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area
Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area

Police are searching for two suspects after a security guard was stabbed in the downtown on Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of Yonge and Gerrard Streets for reports of a stabbing at around...

2h ago

Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment
Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 76-year-old man at a North York apartment building. Investigators say the man's body was discovered in an apartment in the area...

1h ago

Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale
Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale

Police are investigating the death of a man in Parkdale on Saturday night. Investigators say the man was found with life-threatening injuries around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Queen Street West and...

32m ago

Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada, according to a report from a Japanese news outlet. Nikkei Asia said on Sunday that Honda is considering...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.

21h ago

2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

22h ago

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene

22h ago

2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.

23h ago

2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos