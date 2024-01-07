Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

<div>RBC Capital Markets holds its Canadian bank CEO conference on Tuesday. The meeting will hear from the top executives of Canada's big banks which have been preparing for potentially tougher economic times ahead. RBC, TD Bank and Bank of Montreal signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 7, 2024 10:00 am.

Last Updated January 7, 2024 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Banking conference

RBC Capital Markets holds its Canadian bank CEO conference on Tuesday. The meeting will hear from top executives at Canada’s big banks which have been preparing for potentially tougher economic times ahead.

Trade numbers

Statistics Canada will release its international merchandise trade figures for November on Tuesday. Canada’s merchandise trade surplus grew to $3 billion in October as imports fell and exports edged higher. The result compared with a revised surplus of $1.1 billion in September. 

Aritzia results

Aritzia Inc. releases its third-quarter results after markets close and holds a conference call with investors on Wednesday. The clothing retailer posted an almost $6 million net loss in its second quarter compared with a profit of $46 million in the same quarter a year earlier as it said it faced a more difficult consumer environment. 

Economic outlook

The Economic Club of Canada hosts its annual economic outlook breakfast with chief economists from TD Bank, Scotiabank, BMO, CIBC, National Bank and RBC on Thursday. The economists generally expect tougher times ahead, but are also looking for the Bank of Canada to start cutting interest rates as its worries about inflation ease. 

Corus results

Corus Entertainment Inc. will release its first-quarter results on Friday. The company asked the CRTC last year to ease some Canadian content spending requirements to give it some flexibility as it faces a decline in advertising revenue. Corus has been working to cut costs including a decision to stop production on “ET Canada.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CJR.B, TSX:ATZ)

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240105110144-65983234dcf934f579780fdejpeg.jpg, Caption:

RBC Capital Markets holds its Canadian bank CEO conference on Tuesday. The meeting will hear from the top executives of Canada’s big banks which have been preparing for potentially tougher economic times ahead. RBC, TD Bank and Bank of Montreal signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale
Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale

One man has succumbed to his injuries as police are investigating an alleged homicide in Parkdale on Saturday night. Police located a man with life-threatening injuries at approximately 11:46 p.m. in...

1h ago

Man injured from dumpster bin fire in Liberty Village
Man injured from dumpster bin fire in Liberty Village

A man has suffered serious injuries from a fire in a dumpster bin in Liberty Village on Sunday morning. Emergency services received a call just after 9:00 a.m. for reports of a dumpster bin on fire...

44m ago

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards

Several Canadians are vying for Golden Globe awards tonight, including indie filmmaker Celine Song and blockbuster star Ryan Gosling.  Song's debut feature, "Past Lives," is nominated in five categories,...

35m ago

Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report

ALLISTON, Ont. — A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada. Nikkei Asia says the company is considering...

35m ago

Top Stories

Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale
Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale

One man has succumbed to his injuries as police are investigating an alleged homicide in Parkdale on Saturday night. Police located a man with life-threatening injuries at approximately 11:46 p.m. in...

1h ago

Man injured from dumpster bin fire in Liberty Village
Man injured from dumpster bin fire in Liberty Village

A man has suffered serious injuries from a fire in a dumpster bin in Liberty Village on Sunday morning. Emergency services received a call just after 9:00 a.m. for reports of a dumpster bin on fire...

44m ago

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards

Several Canadians are vying for Golden Globe awards tonight, including indie filmmaker Celine Song and blockbuster star Ryan Gosling.  Song's debut feature, "Past Lives," is nominated in five categories,...

35m ago

Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report

ALLISTON, Ont. — A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada. Nikkei Asia says the company is considering...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

16h ago

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene

16h ago

2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos