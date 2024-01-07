Golden Globes fashion: Colman Domingo honors Rustin, Sandra Hüller sweeps in wearing goddess green

Justin Hartley arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Leanne Italie, The Associated Press

Posted January 7, 2024 7:26 pm.

Last Updated January 7, 2024 7:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sandra Hüller swept into the newfangled Golden Globes in goddess green, and wide lapels on tuxedoes of many hues took their place on the windy red carpet as awards season kicked off Sunday.

Hüller, the “Anatomy of a Fall” star, wore a color somewhere between emerald and sea green in Beverly Hills, California. Her bodice was fitted with skinny straps paired with a skirt of gentle pleats that fell to a train.

Show host Jo Koy, Christian Friedel, Matty Matheson, Daniel Pemberton and Justin Hartley all went wide on lapels. Colman Domingo went in a different direction in a custom Nehru jacket by Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director, Pharrell Williams. He accessorized with pins of pearl and red jewels, and a single pearl earring.

“Nehru was actually, you know, the first prime minister of India, and he was a colleague of Bayard Rustin, who I am representing tonight as a leading actor in a film. So it all tells the story. So for me, I was like, oh, Nehru. He represented peace and strength and love,” Domingo told The Associated Press.

As for his earring, he smiled: “Pearl. Why not? Because why not?” His buttons were also pearl.

Dua Lipa showed up in custom Schiaparelli with a vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace from 1962. Helen Mirren went for purple. Julia Schlaepfer, meanwhile, walked in a white Old Hollywood gown from Danielle Frankel with a flawless drape at the high neck and no back.

Margot Robbie went for Superstar Barbie from 1977 in a pink Armani dress. She’s the star and produce of the heavily nominated blockbuster “Barbie.”

Quinta Brunson, often a fashion standout, wore a Balmain gown in champagne that fell to her ankles with a crossover neck and an understated sparkle.

A few stars made a statement in red: Da’Vine Joy Randolph with a broad peplum at the waist and ruffles at her low-cut neckline, and Alma Pöysti in a shiny off-shoulder number and a full ballgown skirt. Heidi Klum also represented the red crew in a strapless look with a huge, high-slit skirt. Selena Gomez, also in red, wore a fun gown with an asymmetrical hemline that began above the knee.

Others sparkled in silver, including Julia Garner in a risque look with chunky embellishment and cut-out sides by Dior Haute Couture.

The men were mostly in solids. Not Chris Perfetti. He went shirtless in bold pinstripes and a huge black rose on one lapel. Tyler James Williams went the same route, though his flower was cream. Jeffrey Wright opted for a traditional black tux.

Leanne Italie, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted a free skate event hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow on Sunday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square. The mayor had just started to address the crowd who had gathered...

1h ago

Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators
Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto's police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend. Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement...

30m ago

Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment
Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 76-year-old man at a North York apartment building. Investigators say the man's body was discovered in an apartment in the area...

4h ago

Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale
Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale

Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in Parkdale on Saturday night. Investigators say the man was found with life-threatening injuries around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Queen Street...

1h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted a free skate event hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow on Sunday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square. The mayor had just started to address the crowd who had gathered...

1h ago

Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators
Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto's police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend. Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement...

30m ago

Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment
Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 76-year-old man at a North York apartment building. Investigators say the man's body was discovered in an apartment in the area...

4h ago

Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale
Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale

Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in Parkdale on Saturday night. Investigators say the man was found with life-threatening injuries around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Queen Street...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene
2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:55
StatsCan: temporary foreign workers concentrating in low-pay jobs
StatsCan: temporary foreign workers concentrating in low-pay jobs

Despite the perception that temporary foreign workers will be able to become permanent residents, then citizens, StatsCan finds 45% of temporary workers are in low-pay sectors - in jobs that won't qualify them for permanent residency.
More Videos