How to watch the Golden Globes, including the red carpet and backstage interviews

Crews set up a ballroom during the Golden Globe Awards Press Preview at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 7, 2024 7:59 am.

Last Updated January 7, 2024 8:12 am.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Hollywood is ready to party as the Golden Globes return for its annual boozy celebration of film and television’s biggest names.

Here’s what you need to know about the 81st annual Globes, including how to watch, stream and follow along live on Sunday.

WHAT TIME DO THE GOLDEN GLOBES START?

The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 7 and will air live on both coasts on CBS, which is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers. It’s the first time the network is airing the show since the early 1980s.

Sorry, “60 Minutes” fans — the show is pre-empting the news show, but it’ll return Jan. 14.

WHAT IF I WANT TO STREAM THE GOLDEN GLOBES?

You can stream the Globes, though watching it live requires a specific subscription. Paramount+ users with the Showtime add-on can stream the Globes live. Without that, Paramount+ will offer the show to subscribers the next day.

They can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GLOBES RED CARPET?

The trade site Variety and “Entertainment Tonight” are teaming up for the official red carpet pre-show, which will stream on the outlets’ websites and www.goldenglobes.com. Their show begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

E! fashion coverage fans — the network is not planning a red carpet show from the Globes, instead airing “The Proposal” and “Sweet Home Alabama” films.

WHO’S NOMINATED FOR THE GLOBES?

“Barbie” is the top nominee this year, followed closely by “Oppenheimer,” reflecting the way the Globes split top film winners into two groups.

Films nominated for best motion picture drama include “Oppenheimer,” Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro,” Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” and Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest.”

In the best motion picture musical or comedy category, “Barbie” was joined by Ben Affleck’s “Air,” Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction,” Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” Todd Haynes’ “May December” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things.”

“Succession” was the top-nominated television program, with nine nods including for series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, followed by Hulu’s “The Bear.”

For the full list of nominees, click here.

HOW TO WATCH GOLDEN GLOBES WINNERS’ BACKSTAGE INTERVIEWS

The Associated Press will livestream Globe winners speaking to reporters backstage at the show, beginning at 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

The media room gives winners a chance to expand on their on-stage comments — sometimes clarifying what they meant or adding folks they forgot to thank — and answer questions about their win or project.

Michelle Yeoh, Quinta Brunson, Steven Spielberg and Austin Butler (who was asked about his lingering “Elvis” voice) were among the winners who spoke backstage last year.

___

For more coverage of this year’s Golden Globe Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two dead in house fire in Vaughan
Two dead in house fire in Vaughan

Two people are dead after a fire ripped through a home in Thornhill on Saturday night. Firefighters from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a home on Conley Street in the area of Dufferin Street and...

8h ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

6h ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

14h ago

Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street
Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street

City of Toronto construction crews on Withrow Avenue were working in the area Friday afternoon when the discovery was made.

8h ago

Top Stories

Two dead in house fire in Vaughan
Two dead in house fire in Vaughan

Two people are dead after a fire ripped through a home in Thornhill on Saturday night. Firefighters from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a home on Conley Street in the area of Dufferin Street and...

8h ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

6h ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

14h ago

Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street
Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street

City of Toronto construction crews on Withrow Avenue were working in the area Friday afternoon when the discovery was made.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

13h ago

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene

13h ago

2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.

14h ago

1:38
Toronto wedding shop is the focus of a docuseries
Toronto wedding shop is the focus of a docuseries

A documentary series on the South Asian wedding industry here in Toronto returns for a second season.
2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos