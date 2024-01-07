Lebanon airport screens display anti-Hezbollah message after being hacked

FILE - Planes are grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 19, 2020. The information display screens at Beirut’s international airport have been hacked by domestic anti-Hezbollah groups, as clashes between the Lebanese militant group and the Israeli military continue to intensify along the border. Departure and arrival information Sunday was replaced by a message accusing the Hezbollah group of putting Lebanon at risk of an all-out war with Israel. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted January 7, 2024 1:13 pm.

Last Updated January 7, 2024 1:26 pm.

BEIRUT (AP) — The information display screens at Beirut’s international airport were hacked by domestic anti-Hezbollah groups Sunday, as clashes between the Lebanese militant group and the Israeli military continue to intensify along the border.

Departure and arrival information was replaced by a message accusing the Hezbollah group of putting Lebanon at risk of an all-out war with Israel.

The screens displayed a message with logos from a hardline Christian group dubbed Soldiers of God, which has garnered attention over the past year for its campaigns against the LGBTQ+ community in Lebanon, and a little-known group that calls itself The One Who Spoke. In a video statement, the Christian group denied its involvement, while the other group shared photos of the screens on its social media channels.

“Hassan Nasrallah, you will no longer have supporters if you curse Lebanon with a war for which you will bear responsibility and consequences,” the message read, echoing similar sentiments to critics over the years who have accused Hezbollah of smuggling weapons and munitions through the tiny Mediterranean country’s only civilian airport.

Hezbollah has been striking Israeli military bases and positions near the country’s northern border with Lebanon since Oct. 8, the day after the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza began. Israel has been striking Hezbollah positions in return.

The near-daily clashes have intensified sharply over the past week, after an apparent Israeli strike in a southern Beirut suburb killed top Hamas official and commander Saleh Arouri.

In a speech on Saturday, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a speech vowed that the group would retaliate. He dismissed criticisms that the group is looking for a full-scale war with Israel, but said if Israel launches one, Hezbollah is ready for a war “without limits.”

Hezbollah announced an “initial response” to Arouri’s killing on Saturday, launching a volley of 62 rockets toward an Israeli air surveillance base on Mount Meron.

The Lebanese government and international community have been scrambling to prevent a war in Lebanon, which they fear would spark a regional spillover.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the hack briefly disrupted baggage inspection. Passengers gathered around the screens, taking pictures and sharing them on social media.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a draw. In the early stages of the war, Israel bombed Lebanon’s airport and put it out of commission.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale
Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale

One man has succumbed to his injuries as police are investigating an alleged homicide in Parkdale on Saturday night. Police located a man with life-threatening injuries at approximately 11:46 p.m. in...

4h ago

Man injured from dumpster bin fire in Liberty Village
Man injured from dumpster bin fire in Liberty Village

A man has suffered serious injuries from a fire in a dumpster bin in Liberty Village on Sunday morning. Emergency services received a call just after 9:00 a.m. for reports of a dumpster bin on fire...

3h ago

Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says

MONTREAL — Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen. The department says it is also aware of two Canadians who were injured...

1h ago

Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area
Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area

A security guard has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in the Yonge and Gerrard Streets area on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 11:20 a.m. for reports that a security...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale
Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale

One man has succumbed to his injuries as police are investigating an alleged homicide in Parkdale on Saturday night. Police located a man with life-threatening injuries at approximately 11:46 p.m. in...

4h ago

Man injured from dumpster bin fire in Liberty Village
Man injured from dumpster bin fire in Liberty Village

A man has suffered serious injuries from a fire in a dumpster bin in Liberty Village on Sunday morning. Emergency services received a call just after 9:00 a.m. for reports of a dumpster bin on fire...

3h ago

Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says

MONTREAL — Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen. The department says it is also aware of two Canadians who were injured...

1h ago

Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area
Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area

A security guard has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in the Yonge and Gerrard Streets area on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 11:20 a.m. for reports that a security...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.

18h ago

2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

19h ago

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene

19h ago

2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos