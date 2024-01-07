Officers in Colorado are investigating an apparent altercation between Rep. Boebert and ex-husband

By The Associated Press

Posted January 7, 2024 5:00 pm.

Last Updated January 7, 2024 5:12 pm.

SILT, Colorado (AP) — An investigation is being conducted into an apparent altercation between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert at a restaurant, police in Silt, Colorado, confirmed Sunday.

It’s unclear what happened on Saturday, but Boebert’s campaign released a statement Sunday in which she said she “didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Police Chief Mike Kite confirmed the investigation, but declined to release details, including who called police.

Officers planned to talk with witnesses and ask the restaurant owners for any video that might have captured what happened, Kite said. The Miner’s Claim restaurant is closed on Sundays and no one answered the phone there.

Jayson Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via Facebook.

“This is a sad situation for all and another reason I’m moving,” Lauren Boebert’s statement said.

Boebert, a Republican who has served two terms in the U.S. House representing the western side of the state, announced on Dec. 27 that she was switching congressional districts this year to run for a seat representing the eastern side of Colorado. The seat is open with the retirement of Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck.

In her current district, Boebert probably would have faced a Democratic challenger who nearly defeated her in the 2022 general election and who has far outraised her.

In September, Boebert and a guest were kicked out of a musical performance of “Beetlejuice” in Denver after guests complained they were vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. She later apologized.

In her relatively short time in Washington, Boebert built a national profile and has aligned with the extreme right wing of the GOP. Her assertive style has grabbed headlines, most famously when she heckled President Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address.

The Associated Press

