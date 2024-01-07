Over 100 evacuate Russia’s Belgorod while soldiers celebrate Orthodox Christmas on the front line

In this photo released by Russian Orthodox Church Press Service, Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, center, delivers the Christmas service in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. While much of the world has Christmas in the rearview mirror by now, people in some Eastern Orthodox traditions celebrat the holy day on Sunday. Jan. 7, 2024. (Oleg Varov, Russian Orthodox Church Press Service via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 7, 2024 5:31 am.

Last Updated January 7, 2024 5:42 am.

More 100 residents of the Russian border city of Belgorod have evacuated to an area further from the Ukrainian border, local officials said.

“On behalf of the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, we met the first Belgorod residents who decided to move to the safest place. More than 100 people were placed in our temporary accommodation centers,” Andrey Chesnokov, head of the Stary Oskol district, some 115 kilometers (71 miles) from Belgorod, wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian attacks on Dec. 30 in Belgorod killed 25 people, officials there said, with rocket and drone attacks continuing throughout this week.

Meanwhile, Russian military personnel marked Orthodox Christmas on Sunday. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that military priests led prayer services on the front line both on Sunday and on Christmas Eve night.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was joined by families of military personnel who have died in the war in Ukraine at Christmas Eve services at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence, in the western suburbs of Moscow.

“Many of our men, our courageous, heroic guys, are warriors of Russia even now, during the holiday — with arms in hand they defend the interests of our country,” he said to the attending families, according to the Kremlin’s press service.

In Ukraine, air defense shot down 21 of 28 drones launched by Russia overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said Sunday. Russia also launched three anti-aircraft missiles against Ukraine.

The southern city of Kherson was subject Sunday to numerous shelling attacks from Russian-occupied parts of the Kherson region, across the Dnieper River, local officials said. Tthe head of the Kherson city administration, Roman Mrochko, said two people died in the attacks and several others were wounded.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two dead in house fire in Vaughan
Two dead in house fire in Vaughan

Two people are dead after a fire ripped through a home in Thornhill on Saturday night. Firefighters from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a home on Conley Street in the area of Dufferin Street and...

7h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall

A special weather statement is in effect as the first significant snowfall of the season is set to hit Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says the snowfall is expected to continue throughout the...

10h ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

5h ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

12h ago

Top Stories

Two dead in house fire in Vaughan
Two dead in house fire in Vaughan

Two people are dead after a fire ripped through a home in Thornhill on Saturday night. Firefighters from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a home on Conley Street in the area of Dufferin Street and...

7h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall

A special weather statement is in effect as the first significant snowfall of the season is set to hit Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says the snowfall is expected to continue throughout the...

10h ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

5h ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

11h ago

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene

12h ago

2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.

12h ago

1:38
Toronto wedding shop is the focus of a docuseries
Toronto wedding shop is the focus of a docuseries

A documentary series on the South Asian wedding industry here in Toronto returns for a second season.
2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos