Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale

One man has succumbed to his injuries as police are investigating an alleged homicide in Parkdale on Saturday night.

Police located a man with life-threatening injuries at approximately 11:46 p.m. in the Queen Street West and Callender Street area.

Life-saving measures were performed by medics at the scene and the man was transported to a trauma centre, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Paramedics could not confirm the state of injuries to the man, whether they were due to gunshot wounds, stabs, or something else.

Police say they are treating the incident as a homicide due to multiple injuries and currently have no suspect information.