Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale

The scene after an alleged homicide in Parkdale on January 6, 2024.
The scene after an alleged homicide in Parkdale on January 6, 2024. (Arthur Pressick/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted January 7, 2024 9:36 am.

Last Updated January 7, 2024 9:39 am.

One man has succumbed to his injuries as police are investigating an alleged homicide in Parkdale on Saturday night.

Police located a man with life-threatening injuries at approximately 11:46 p.m. in the Queen Street West and Callender Street area.

Life-saving measures were performed by medics at the scene and the man was transported to a trauma centre, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Paramedics could not confirm the state of injuries to the man, whether they were due to gunshot wounds, stabs, or something else.

Police say they are treating the incident as a homicide due to multiple injuries and currently have no suspect information.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards

Several Canadians are vying for Golden Globe awards tonight, including indie filmmaker Celine Song and blockbuster star Ryan Gosling.  Song's debut feature, "Past Lives," is nominated in five categories,...

2h ago

Two dead in house fire in Vaughan
Two dead in house fire in Vaughan

Two people are dead after a fire ripped through a home in Thornhill on Saturday night. Firefighters from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a home on Conley Street in the area of Dufferin Street and...

10h ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

8h ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

15h ago

Top Stories

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards

Several Canadians are vying for Golden Globe awards tonight, including indie filmmaker Celine Song and blockbuster star Ryan Gosling.  Song's debut feature, "Past Lives," is nominated in five categories,...

2h ago

Two dead in house fire in Vaughan
Two dead in house fire in Vaughan

Two people are dead after a fire ripped through a home in Thornhill on Saturday night. Firefighters from Toronto and Vaughan were called to a home on Conley Street in the area of Dufferin Street and...

10h ago

'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill
'Multiple suspects' wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

The incident at Hillcrest Mall happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. York Regional Police officers said no one was injured.

8h ago

2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting
2 in custody, 1 seriously injured in Moss Park shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Moss Park. Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting inside...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

15h ago

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene

15h ago

2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.

15h ago

1:38
Toronto wedding shop is the focus of a docuseries
Toronto wedding shop is the focus of a docuseries

A documentary series on the South Asian wedding industry here in Toronto returns for a second season.
2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos