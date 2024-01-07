Partner charged with second-degree murder of 29-year-old woman in Granby, Que.

GRANBY, Que. — A 32-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after his partner was found dead east of Montreal on Friday evening.

Quebec provincial police have confirmed the death of 29-year-old Chloé Lauzon Rivard is considered an alleged domestic homicide.

Michaël Dugas-Farcy was arrested hours after the woman’s body was found dead in an apartment in Granby, Que. at about 8 p.m. Friday.

Quebec’s Crown prosecutors office confirmed the suspect appeared in court by telephone late Saturday to be charged with a second-degree murder allegedly committed between Jan. 1 and Jan. 5.

The case returns to court Monday.

Lauzon Rivard was declared dead on site Friday evening, and the investigation was transferred from local to provincial police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press