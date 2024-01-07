Police investigating after man’s body found in North York apartment

Trevor Alphonse Campbell
Trevor Alphonse Campbell has been identified as Toronto's third homicide victim in 2024. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted January 7, 2024 3:44 pm.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 76-year-old man at a North York apartment building.

Investigators say the man’s body was discovered in an apartment in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue on Friday.

Police say the man’s body had signs of trauma and an autopsy determined he was the victim of a homicide.

Police have identified the victim as Trevor Alphonse Campbell and they are asking anyone who may have information on his activities in the days leading up to his death to contact them.

