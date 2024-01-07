Roy Calne, a surgeon who led Europe’s first liver transplant, has died aged 93

FILE - Sir Roy Calne, of Cambridge University, delivers an acceptance speech after receiving the 2012 Lasker DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award for developing liver transplantation, an intervention that has restored normal life to thousands of patients with end-stage liver disease, Friday, Sept. 21, 2012 in New York. Roy Calne, a pioneer of organ transplantation who led Europe’s first liver transplant surgery in 1968, has died aged 93. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted January 7, 2024 11:48 am.

Last Updated January 7, 2024 11:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Roy Calne, a pioneer of organ transplantation who led Europe’s first liver transplant operation in 1968, has died aged 93.

Calne’s family said he died late Saturday in Cambridge, England, where he was professor emeritus of surgery at Cambridge University.

Born in 1930, Calne trained as a doctor at Guy’s Hospital in London and developed an interest in organ transplantation in the 1950s — partly inspired, he later said, by his father’s work as a car mechanic. At the time he was told the procedure would be impossible.

He is considered one of the fathers of organ transplantation, alongside American scientist Dr. Thomas Starzl. Their work on the surgical procedure and treatment to prevent organ rejection was done initially on dogs. In 1960, Calne’s dog experiments demonstrated for the first time that a drug could fend off organ rejection. Starzl attempted the first human liver transplant in 1963. That patient died during the procedure.

The next several patients also died within weeks of their transplants, but the surgeries showed that transplanted livers could function.

“It was terrible at the beginning. We had so many dreadful complications,” Calne said in 1999.

In May 1968, Calne led a transplant operation on a 46-year-old woman with liver cancer, at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. The patient died two months later of an infection resulting from the immunosuppressive drugs given to prevent rejection.

Calne focused on finding better ways to stop patients’ bodies rejecting donor organs. He helped develop the breakthrough anti-rejection drug cyclosporine and was the first physician to administer it to transplant patients.

Anti-rejection drugs transformed patients’ survival chances, and liver transplants have saved thousands of lives since they gained wide acceptance in the 1980s.

Calne also helped carry out the world’s first triple liver, lung and heart transplant in 1986 and in 1994 led a six-organ transplant of liver, kidney, stomach, duodenum, small intestine and pancreas.

In 1974, Calne was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society, the British national academy of science, and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1986.

In 2012, Calne and Starzl shared the prestigious Lasker Award for their research. In 2021, Addenbrooke’s Hospital named its transplant unit, one of Britain’s largest, after Calne.

Calne was also an accomplished artist who painted portraits of dozens of his patients and medical colleagues.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale
Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale

One man has succumbed to his injuries as police are investigating an alleged homicide in Parkdale on Saturday night. Police located a man with life-threatening injuries at approximately 11:46 p.m. in...

3h ago

Man injured from dumpster bin fire in Liberty Village
Man injured from dumpster bin fire in Liberty Village

A man has suffered serious injuries from a fire in a dumpster bin in Liberty Village on Sunday morning. Emergency services received a call just after 9:00 a.m. for reports of a dumpster bin on fire...

2h ago

Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says

MONTREAL — Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen. The department says it is also aware of two Canadians who were injured...

18m ago

Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area
Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area

A security guard has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in the Yonge and Gerrard Streets area on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 11:20 a.m. for reports that a security...

27m ago

Top Stories

Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale
Police investigating alleged homicide in Parkdale

One man has succumbed to his injuries as police are investigating an alleged homicide in Parkdale on Saturday night. Police located a man with life-threatening injuries at approximately 11:46 p.m. in...

3h ago

Man injured from dumpster bin fire in Liberty Village
Man injured from dumpster bin fire in Liberty Village

A man has suffered serious injuries from a fire in a dumpster bin in Liberty Village on Sunday morning. Emergency services received a call just after 9:00 a.m. for reports of a dumpster bin on fire...

2h ago

Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says

MONTREAL — Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen. The department says it is also aware of two Canadians who were injured...

18m ago

Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area
Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area

A security guard has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in the Yonge and Gerrard Streets area on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 11:20 a.m. for reports that a security...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

18h ago

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene

18h ago

2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:47
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto
Advocacy group highlights lack of access to public washrooms in Toronto

An advocacy group says two years after Toronto implemented a washroom enhancement program, progress has been slow and there still aren't enough places to go in Toronto when nature calls. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos