Stabbing leaves 1 dead at New York City migrant shelter; 2nd resident charged with murder

By The Associated Press

Posted January 7, 2024 4:19 pm.

Last Updated January 7, 2024 4:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A 27-year-old resident of a New York City migrant shelter was charged with murder Sunday in the fatal stabbing of another resident, police said.

Police were called to the Randall’s Island shelter around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault in progress. The victim, stabbed in the torso, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Mayor Eric Adams in August announced a plan to house as many as 2,000 migrants on the island in the East River amid an influx of asylum seekers to the city. More than 161,000 migrants have arrived and sought city aid since spring 2022, Adams and other officials said last month.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area
Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area

Police are searching for two suspects after a security guard was stabbed in the downtown on Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of Yonge and Gerrard Streets for reports of a stabbing at around...

2h ago

Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment
Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 76-year-old man at a North York apartment building. Investigators say the man's body was discovered in an apartment in the area...

1h ago

Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale
Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale

Police are investigating the death of a man in Parkdale on Saturday night. Investigators say the man was found with life-threatening injuries around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Queen Street West and...

37m ago

Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada, according to a report from a Japanese news outlet. Nikkei Asia said on Sunday that Honda is considering...

2h ago

