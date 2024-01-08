4 people charged over alleged plot to smuggle hundreds of Australian native reptiles to Hong Kong

In this undated photo provided by the New South Wales Police Force, Australian lizards are kept in a container after they are confiscated from smugglers. Four people have been charged over a plot to smuggle hundreds of Australian native reptiles from Sydney to Hong Kong police said in a statement on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (NSW Police via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 10:21 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 10:26 pm.

SYDNEY (AP) — Four people have been charged over an alleged plot to smuggle hundreds of Australian native reptiles from Sydney to Hong Kong.

Police released 257 reptiles, mostly lizards, that had been found tightly bound in small containers for export, New South Wales state Police Force said in a statement Monday.

Police estimate each reptile would sell for an average 5,000 Australian dollars ($3,365) on the black market, making the haul of protected species worth more than AU$1.2 million ($808,000).

The rescued reptiles were handed to various zoos and wildlife parks to be examined by veterinarians before being released into the wild, police said.

A police strike force to investigate illegal reptile exports was established in September last year after nine packages containing 59 lizards were intercepted on their way to Hong Kong.

Three men and a woman aged from 31 to 59 have been arrested at various New South Wales locations between Dec. 20 and last week, police said.

They have been charged with various offenses relating to the alleged smuggling operation.

The Associated Press

