A notorious Ecuadorian gang leader vanishes from prison and authorities investigate if he escaped

A helicopter flies over El Inca prison after riots began inside in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The riot comes the day after Ecuadorian authorities reported that, at a different prison in the city of Guayaquil, Los Choneros gang leader Adolfo Macías, alias “Fito,” was not in his cell. A decade ago, he fled from another facility. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 12:50 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 12:56 pm.

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A convicted leader of one of the most powerful drug gangs in Ecuador has vanished from the prison where he was serving his sentence, and authorities were investigating whether he escaped like he did a decade ago from another facility.

Ecuadorian authorities reported Sunday that Adolfo Macías, alias “Fito” and leader of Los Choneros gang, wasn’t in his cell, and by Monday they hadn’t found him or explained what had happened.

The country’s correction system office said Monday that they were planning to provide more information about the case. Police general commander César Zapata told the media Sunday night that Macías had disappeared from his cell, and that they were investigating.

Ecuador’s prosecutors office tweeted Sunday that it was investigating the case as a probable “prisoner’s escape.”

Macías was convicted of drug trafficking, murder and organized crime. He was serving a a 34-year sentence in La Regional prison of the port of Guayaquil, and he was scheduled on Sunday to be transferred to a maximum security facility in the same city.

Los Choneros is one of the Ecuadorian gangs considered by authorities as responsible for a spike in violence over the past years that reached a new level last year with the assassination of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. The gang has links with Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, according to authorities.

The politician had said that the criminal group led by “Fito” threatened him, but so far authorities haven’t directly accused Macías or his group of being behind Villavicencio’s murder.

Days after Villavicencio’s killing, Macías was moved out of La Regional to the maximum security prison in the same large complex of detention facilities in Guayaquil, but he was returned to the same lighter security prison within less than a month without any explanation.

In February 2013, “Fito” fled from a maximum security facility, but he was recaptured a few weeks later.

Los Choneros and other similar groups linked to Mexican and Colombian cartels are fighting over drug trafficking routes and control of territory, including from within detention facilities, where at least 400 inmates have died since 2021, according to authorities.

Experts and authorities have acknowledged that gang members practically rule from inside the prisons, and Macías is believed to have kept controlling his group from within the detention facility.

President Daniel Noboa, an heir to a fortune built on the banana trade, took over in November saying his government’s main objective is to reduce violence.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

5h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

41m ago

Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history
Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star winger William Nylander to an eight-year contract extension Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Monday the deal is worth $92 million and includes a full no-movement...

updated

1h ago

Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A 14-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston Road just before...

1h ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

5h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

41m ago

Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history
Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star winger William Nylander to an eight-year contract extension Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Monday the deal is worth $92 million and includes a full no-movement...

updated

1h ago

Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A 14-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston Road just before...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Violent first weekend of the new year in Toronto
Violent first weekend of the new year in Toronto

It’s been a violent first weekend of 2024. Melissa Nakhavoly with a round up on what took place and how it could be impacting Torontonians.

18h ago

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

18h ago

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene
More Videos