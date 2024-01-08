B.C. wants unified truck safety system after spate of overpass crashes reveals gaps

B.C. Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming views flooding and mudslide repair and clean up progress on the Coquihalla Highway northeast of Hope, B.C., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Fleming has written to his federal counterpart asking for the closure of road safety gaps he says allow some trucking companies to avoid consequences while operating unsafely across Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 8, 2024 5:33 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 5:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s transport minister has written to his federal counterpart asking for the closure of road safety gaps he says allow some trucking companies to avoid consequences while operating unsafely across Canada.

Rob Fleming’s letter on Monday to Pablo Rodriguez comes after a series of incidents involving commercial trucks or their cargo slamming into highway overpasses.

A company involved in an overpass crash a on Highway 99 last month had its B.C. fleet taken off the road, but because it’s part of a group that also has a fleet in Alberta, those trucks are still allowed to work in B.C. 

Fleming says in the letter that suspension or cancellation of a carrier’s safety certificate in one jurisdiction doesn’t affect their operations based in another.

He says safety certificates are issued by the jurisdiction where a vehicle is plated, and no single authority is responsible for oversight of a carrier’s entire operations if they have certificates in multiple jurisdictions.

Fleming says a solution is required and he wants the issue put on the agenda of the next meeting of transport ministers.

He says a small minority of companies are creating huge problems for road safety and causing extensive infrastructure damage. 

In the December incident, a load of construction girders was being carried by Langley, B.C., based Chohan Freight Forwarders when it smashed into an overpass in Delta.

The company’s B.C. fleet of 65 trucks were taken out of service, but social media users shared photographs they said were taken in B.C. last week that showed trucks branded “Chohan Group” and “Edmonton.”

Asked about the posts, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation said Chohan operated in Alberta as a separate entity.

Fleming said in his letter to Rodriguez that the “current decentralized safety certificate model” leaves an operator suspended in one jurisdiction “free to continue their operations with no change to their safety practices by using vehicles plated in another jurisdiction.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

14m ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

2h ago

Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto
Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto

After Indigenous remains were discovered at a construction site in Riverdale on Friday, work is now being done to determine what steps will be taken next. Philip Cote of Moose Deer Point First Nation,...

1m ago

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

4h ago

