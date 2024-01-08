Debris scattered in downtown Fort Worth as authorities respond to ‘major incident’ outside hotel

By The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 5:40 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 5:43 pm.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Aerial footage in Fort Worth, Texas, showed debris from a hotel scattered across downtown streets Monday as authorities said they were responding to a “major incident” and urged people to avoid the area.

Fort Worth City Councilman Carlos Flores posted on Facebook that there had been a gas leak and an explosion. Video showed what appeared to be large sections of a building in the middle of the street.

The city’s emergency medical service has sent nine ambulances to the scene and found “multiple” people injured, although a spokesperson could not immediately say how many. Desiree Partain of MedStar said there are not any fatalities reported so far but stressed that they were still assessing the situation.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

12m ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

2h ago

Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto
Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto

After Indigenous remains were discovered at a construction site in Riverdale on Friday, work is now being done to determine what steps will be taken next. Philip Cote of Moose Deer Point First Nation,...

0m ago

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

4h ago

Top Stories

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

12m ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

2h ago

Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto
Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto

After Indigenous remains were discovered at a construction site in Riverdale on Friday, work is now being done to determine what steps will be taken next. Philip Cote of Moose Deer Point First Nation,...

0m ago

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Messy storm bringing snow and rain to the GTA on deck for Tuesday
Messy storm bringing snow and rain to the GTA on deck for Tuesday

People across the greater Toronto areas can expect a messy day with rain and snow on tap, but just how much will fall?

4h ago

0:46
17-year-old boy shot in Scarborough
17-year-old boy shot in Scarborough

A 17-year-old was rushed to hospital with gunshot injuries after a shooting in Scarborough. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

7h ago

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

22h ago

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

More Videos