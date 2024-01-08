Federal investigators can’t determine exact cause of 2022 helicopter crash near Philadelphia

By The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 4:42 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 4:57 pm.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Federal investigators say they have been unable to determine what caused a medical flight to go haywire before the helicopter crash-landed without losing any lives nearly two years ago.

The pilot somehow avoided a web of power lines and buildings as it came out of a nose-dive, slamming sideways to the ground next to a church in suburban Philadelphia.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report dated Jan. 4 that the Eurocopter EC135 was flying from Chambersburg toward a Philadelphia hospital at an altitude of about 1,500 feet when it abruptly increased its altitude and then went into a steep dive over Drexel Hill.

The pilot was able to recover from what surveillance video showed was a “near-vertical, nose-down, spiraling descent” but “was unable to climb or hover” due to insufficient engine power, and the aircraft crashed, the safety board said.

The helicopter, owned by Denver-based Air Methods, part of the LifeNet program based in Hagerstown, Maryland, was transporting an infant girl, the pilot and two medical crew members when it came down at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2022 next to Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby. The pilot was seriously injured.

The safety board said the probable cause was “an inflight attitude upset for undetermined reasons” that resulted in over-speeding of the rotor system and a reduction of power from both engines, which were functioning as designed but left insufficient power to continue normal flight.

“Examination of the helicopter revealed no evidence of malfunction that would result in an abrupt departure from cruise flight,” the safety board said.

The flight medic said he and the flight nurse were out of their seats treating the patient when there was a loud “bang,” the helicopter banked sharply and rolled, and the two were then “pinned to the ceiling.” Later, the aircraft leveled, and they were able to secure the patient and secure themselves in their seats before bracing for the landing.

The pilot told investigators in September 2023 that he did not recall the beginning of the emergency, but remembered fighting for control, then “assessing and rejecting multiple forced landing sites before selecting the point of touchdown,” the report said.

Upper Darby Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer said there were children in a day care associated with the church at the time of the crash. Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt called it a “miracle” that there were no life-threatening injuries.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

16m ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

2h ago

Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto
Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto

After Indigenous remains were discovered at a construction site in Riverdale on Friday, work is now being done to determine what steps will be taken next. Philip Cote of Moose Deer Point First Nation,...

3m ago

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

4h ago

Top Stories

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

16m ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

2h ago

Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto
Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto

After Indigenous remains were discovered at a construction site in Riverdale on Friday, work is now being done to determine what steps will be taken next. Philip Cote of Moose Deer Point First Nation,...

3m ago

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Messy storm bringing snow and rain to the GTA on deck for Tuesday
Messy storm bringing snow and rain to the GTA on deck for Tuesday

People across the greater Toronto areas can expect a messy day with rain and snow on tap, but just how much will fall?

4h ago

0:46
17-year-old boy shot in Scarborough
17-year-old boy shot in Scarborough

A 17-year-old was rushed to hospital with gunshot injuries after a shooting in Scarborough. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

7h ago

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

22h ago

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

More Videos