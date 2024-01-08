Florida Republicans vote on removing party chairman accused of rape as DeSantis pins hopes on Iowa

FILE - Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler listens to public comments on Dec. 12, 2023, after her fellow school board members approved a resolution calling on her to resign. The Republican Party of Florida will hold a special meeting Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, to vote on removing Ziegler's husband, Chairman Christian Ziegler, and select a new leader as police investigate a rape accusation against him. Ziegler, who has denied the accusation, and his wife admitted to police that they previously had a consensual sexual relationship with the accuser. (Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP, File)

By Brendan Farrington, The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 12:22 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 12:26 am.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Republican Party of Florida is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday to vote on removing Chairman Christian Ziegler and select a new leader as police investigate a rape accusation against him, a vote that comes the week before Gov. Ron DeSantis competes in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucus.

The party suspended Ziegler last month and demanded his resignation, saying he can’t effectively lead during a critical election year with the allegations, which Ziegler denies, swirling around him. Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and other Republican leaders have called on Ziegler to step down, but he has refused.

DeSantis is seeking the GOP nomination for president, but ahead of the Jan. 15 Iowa caucus he trails far behind former President Donald Trump, who also is a Floridian. Scott is running for re-election. Florida also will play a key role in determining control of the U.S. House.

“We have to move past this and have to focus on 2024. Florida’s one of the most important states for the Republicans and we have to continue to bring home victories, especially for Rick Scott and the top of the ticket with Trump as our nominee, eventually,” said state Sen. Joe Gruters, who preceded Ziegler as party chair.

The meeting is expected to be held behind closed doors at a Tallahassee conference center.

Beyond the rape accusation, there is another troublesome element for the party. Under DeSantis, Florida has stripped rights away from LGBTQ+ Floridians and banned instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

Ziegler and his wife, Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, have admitted to police that they previously had a consensual sexual relationship with Christian Ziegler’s accuser.

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating the woman’s accusation that Ziegler raped her at her apartment in October. Police documents say the Zieglers and the woman had planned a sexual threesome that day, but Bridget Ziegler was unable to attend. The accuser says Christian Ziegler arrived anyway and assaulted her.

Christian Ziegler has not been charged with a crime and says he is innocent, contending the encounter was consensual.

Bridget Ziegler, an elected member of the Sarasota School Board, is not accused of any crime. The board voted to ask her to resign last month but she refused.

The couple have been outspoken opponents of LGBTQ+ rights and their relationship with another woman has sparked criticism and accusations of hypocrisy.

Brendan Farrington, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators
Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto's police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend. Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement...

4h ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted a free skate event hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow on Sunday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square. The mayor had just started to address the crowd who had gathered...

5h ago

Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment
Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 76-year-old man at a North York apartment building. Investigators say the man's body was discovered in an apartment in the area...

9h ago

Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale
Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale

Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in Parkdale on Saturday night. Investigators say the man was found with life-threatening injuries around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Queen Street...

6h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators
Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto's police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend. Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement...

4h ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted a free skate event hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow on Sunday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square. The mayor had just started to address the crowd who had gathered...

5h ago

Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment
Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 76-year-old man at a North York apartment building. Investigators say the man's body was discovered in an apartment in the area...

9h ago

Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale
Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale

Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in Parkdale on Saturday night. Investigators say the man was found with life-threatening injuries around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Queen Street...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

6h ago

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene
2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos