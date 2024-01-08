Four premature babies die in hospital fire in Iraq

By Abdulrahman Zeyad, The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 4:58 pm.

BAGHDAD (AP) — A fire erupted Monday evening at a hospital in southern Iraq, sending smoke through a maternity ward and killing four babies who had been born prematurely, health officials said.

The fire started at a pile of debris belonging to a construction company working on renovations at Women and Children’s Hospital in Diwaniyiah, Iraqi Health Minister Saleh al-Hasnawi told journalists at the scene.

The hospital building did not burn but it was filled with smoke, and the four infants died of chest problems as a result of smoke inhalation, Al-Hasnawi said. Some other patients suffered minor injuries.

Iraq’s Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its teams successfully evacuated 150 children and 190 relatives from the hospital. The Red Crescent said the fire might have been triggered by an electrical problem.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s office directed local authorities and the health ministry to open an investigation into the circumstances of the fire, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported. Officials overseeing the hospital were suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Electrical fires, often due to inadequate maintenance and substandard wiring, pose a recurrent threat in Iraq, with the absence of proper fire escapes further compounding the risk. Construction companies and providers of building materials often neglect safety standards, contributing to the hazards.

In 2016, a fire ripped through a maternity ward at a Baghdad hospital overnight, killing 12 newborn babies.

More recently, in September, more than 100 people died in a blaze ignited by fireworks during a wedding ceremony in the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh.

Associated Press staff writer Qassim Abdul-Zahra contributed to this report.

Abdulrahman Zeyad, The Associated Press

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

16m ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

2h ago

Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto
Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto

After Indigenous remains were discovered at a construction site in Riverdale on Friday, work is now being done to determine what steps will be taken next. Philip Cote of Moose Deer Point First Nation,...

3m ago

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

4h ago

