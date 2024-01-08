French prime minister resigns following recent political tensions over immigration

FILE - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne looks on as she attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, as part of the commemorations marking the105th anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918 Armistice, ending World War I, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday Jan.8, 2024 accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the president's office said. Borne's resignation follows recent political tensions over a contentious immigration bill backed by Macron that would strengthen the government's ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures.(Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 12:29 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 12:56 pm.

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday following recent political tensions over immigration, and President President Emmanuel Macron’s office said he would appoint a new government in coming days.

Borne’s resignation follows the passage of contentious immigration legislation backed by Macron aimed at strengthening the government’s ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures.

Borne had been appointed in May 2022 after Macron’s reelection for a second term. She was France’s second female prime minister.

Macron’s office announced in a statement that he had accepted Borne’s resignation, and the president posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Borne’s work “has been exemplary every day.”

“You have implemented our project with statewomen’s courage, commitment and determination. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Macron wrote.

The statement from Macron’s office said Borne will continue in her duties until a new government is appointed.

